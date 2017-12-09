Reader: Lindsey Vonn Doesn't Represent the Predator in Chief, She Represents USA

Famed skier and Colorado resident Lindsey Vonn jumped into the political fray when she told CNN that if she makes the U.S. team for the Winter Olympics games, she plans to represent her home country — but not its commander-in-chief.

"I take the Olympics very seriously, and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony," she said. "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

Readers reacted with mixed feelings to her statement. Bryan writes: