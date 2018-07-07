Reader: I Felt Safer Driving in L.A. Than in Denver

It seems the days of getting across town in fifteen minutes or less are far, far behind us. With the growing population, construction projects and accidents, traffic has gotten nearly unbearable in Denver.

Here's what readers have to say about it:

Ryan says:

There are too many people moving here and the traffic is getting crazy! I drive for my job during college, so I’m in it all day. The aggressive drivers and road rage is at the highest I’ve ever seen it, driving 20 years in this state. It’s nice to go for drives in the mountains on weekends though, if you’re off the main highways.



Naomi explains:

So true. I grew up here, so the only comparison I have to traffic is the way traffic used to be here. I'm not comparing it to New York or LA, as so many who are not from here do. For those of us who grew up here, it has become incredibly unpleasant anymore to drive on the city streets, let alone the highway. At least I take some comfort in knowing that it's not just me. Stay safe out there!!



Sarah notes:

I can barely walk through our residential neighborhood with my young nephews people are so bad with stop signs!!! Right next to elementary schools even!



Marsha Sue says:

Husband was hit twice in 3 days. Neither accidents were his fault. Just got back from California (LA) and felt safer driving there than here.



Michael argues:

The same problem exists in so many places around the country and other countries. I saw someone watching a video on a tablet in their lap while driving down an interstate this past year.



