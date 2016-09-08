100 Favorite Dishes: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout
|
Make a pig of yourself with chicken skin.
Mark Antonation
No. 62: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout
Everyone knows that the best part of the chicken is the skin — salty, glistening and crackly from the oven. At the Pig & the Sprout at 1900 Chestnut Street (back behind Union Station), you don't need to order a whole roast chicken to partake in its peel; for a mere five bucks you can get a couple of savory slabs accompanied by airy chunks of honey brittle (just don't tell your dentist) and spiced peanuts.
Dinner may be a pig gig (unless you choose from the Sprout side of the menu), but the kitchen here navigates a variety of meats with aplomb. So choose a proper pork chop for your dinner, but rest easy knowing that this chicken skin gets as much love as anything porcine. Sugar, fat, salt and crunch - the four pillars of perfect snack food — all get equal due with this combo, which may have Foghorn Leghorn running scared, but has the rest of us hightailing it for the newest eatery in Denver's newest neighborhood.
