Denver Bars and Restaurants Hosting Hurricane Harvey Fundraisers

After one of the most devastating storms in U.S. history, Texas needs our help. Denver restaurants and bars are pitching in by earmarking proceeds of sales to the cause and collecting donations on behalf of various flood-relief organizations. Here are seven Harvey-related events, starting with two on August 31; we'll add to the list as we receive more information.

Thursday, August 31

The Hornet

76 Broadway

303-777-7676

The Hornet's Hurricane Harvey fundraiser is today, Thursday, August 31. Stop in anytime for Texas-based food and drink specials or just donate directly with cash or a check. Money raised, including 25 percent of all food and drink sold today, will go to the American Red Cross. Specials include a BBQ brisket sandwich on Texas toast, queso fundido, Texas "caviar" salad, baby back ribs with jalapeño cornbread and deviled-egg potato salad, and pecan pie with Blue Bell ice cream. Shiner Bock, Lone Star, Tito's Vodka and Texas Daly cocktails (Deep Eddy Sweet Tea vodka and lemonade) will also be on special. Live bands will perform at 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Dance under the big can for a good cause. Danielle Lirette

Little Man Ice Cream

2620 16th Street

303-455-3811

Meet at LoHi's giant milk can at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, for a silent disco party from SoundDown Party to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. While you won't have to pay to dance, donations will be accepted ($10 is suggested) for the United Way of Greater Houston. The event is family-friendly and all ages are welcome; the party will go until 11 p.m. If disco isn't your jam, text UWFLOOD to 41444 or visit the United Way flood-relief web page to donate online.

EXPAND Del Frisco's Grille and its older sibling, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, are chipping in to help hurricane victims. Mark Antonation

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

8100 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

303-796-0100

Del Frisco’s Grille, at 100 St. Paul Street in Cherry Creek, and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in the Teach Center are helping out Hurricane Harvey victims; the goal is to donate more than $1 million to Houston area food banks. From Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4, 20 percent of the sales at the two restaurants (along with all of the company's other locations nationwide) will be contributed to the cause. Now's the perfect time to splurge on a steak and a vintage bottle of wine.

Saturday, September 2

Cheluna Brewing, one of 5,005 breweries nationwide, is the most recent to open in the Denver area. Mark Antonation

Cheluna Brewing Co.

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

303-895-4456

Cheluna is donating 10 percent of all beer sales over the Labor Day weekend to aid victims through the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The mother of Cheluna co-owner Jennifer Pérez is a Houston resident who was forced from her home by floodwaters and is currently living in Denver until it's safe to return home.

Monday, September 4

EXPAND This Texas original is sending money home to help out. Mark Antonation

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

1747 Wynkoop Street

303-446-2337

Texas burger bar Hopdoddy is pooling resources from all of its restaurants for Goodnight for a Good Cause, the company's existing charity night that happens each month. For September, the beneficiary will be the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On September September 4 and again September 5, all sales of the Goodnight/Good Cause burger ($8.25 to $9.25 each) will be donated, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also contribute $1 for every Tito's drink sold (up to $10,000). If you can't make it on either of those days, Hopdoddy will continue to set aside $1 of each Goodnight/Good Cause burger for the entire month of September.

Wednesday, September 6

EXPAND Yellowbelly is also helping out by donating profits on September 6. Mark Antonation

Yellowbelly Chicken (at Stanley Marketplace)

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

720-259-2393

Buy a meal at Yellowbelly on Wednesday, September 6, knowing that your bill will go toward helping flood victims. The restaurant will donate all profits for the day to the American Red Cross for Texas flood relief.

Thursday, September 7

Bartenders are coming together to help fellow industry employees. Danielle Lirette

Avanti Food & Beverage

3200 Pecos Street

720-269-4778

On Thursday, September 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., Avanti will host Campari America for an Aperol spritz happy hour. The Campari team will be buying a spritz for anyone interested, and will donate $7 for each one served, along with $1 for every adult beverage sold, to the United States Bartenders Guild foundation's Hurricane Harvey Fund. "The Bartender Emergency Assistance Program at the USBG National Charity Foundation is set up to help those in our industry affected by the storm in Houston through the #HurricaneHarveyFund," the USBG states. "The BEAP is set up to provide direct financial relief to bartenders with an emergency medical or catastrophic need." The Guild hopes to raise $25,000 by the end of October to help industry members in the Houston area. If you can't make it for happy hour at Avanti, the guild is also accepting donations on its website.