The Four Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Enjoy a special barbecue lunch from Acorn as you shop at the Source. Green Chair Stories

Tonight marks the start of a long, long holiday weekend, and there are plenty of Independence Day celebrations around town; see our list of holiday food and drink deals and events for ideas. But there are still a few happenings that won't be drowning in red, white and blue. Here are four non-holiday related bites for June 30 through July 2 in Denver.

EXPAND Kick off the holiday weekend with some unusual beers at the Ale House. Flickr/ Daniel Rangel

Friday, June 30

A bar serving beer isn't necessarily an event, but then again, it depends on what beer is being tapped. Ale House, at 2501 16th Street (remember when it used to be called Ale House at Amato's?), is pouring beer from noted brewers Victory Brewing Co., Stone Brewing and Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales for its June 30 Pint Night. Beers include Victory's Hoppy Quad and Peach Belgian Blonde with Coriander, Dogfish Head's SeaQuench Ale (a tart German blend) and Stone's Ghost Hammer IPA. From 5 to 7 p.m., discerning drinkers will get free sample pours, a free pint glass (as if you need more glassware, you lush) and full pints for purchase. The event is free, but RSVP at eventbrite.com to guarantee your spot. Cheers to summer beers!

Oskar Blues is nothing if not consistent. Oskar Blues Grill & Brew Facebook page

Saturday, July 1

You can always count on Oskar Blues to serve up good music, good food and really, really good beer. And on Saturday, July 1, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew at 303 Main Street in Lyons delivers again with its Blues, Brews & Soul Foods event. The free music starts outside at 4 p.m.; from 4 to 9 p.m., fried chicken, collards, mac and cheese, hush puppies and more will headline the menu for just $15 per person. The inside show gets going at 8:30 p.m. for $20; check out details (full menu, full band lineup) and tickets at eventbrite.com.

A little bit of everything is what you’ll get when the offbeat, versatile and theatrical musical duo of Gary Grundei and Amy Shelley host High Fiction Variety Night, which they promise might include “guest artists, burlesque, fictional karaoke, original music, contests, or something that’s not even been invented yet.” The mystery will be revealed during the event, which runs from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Still Cellars, 1115 Colorado Avenue in Longmont; the evening will include special cocktails created by Still’s proprietor/drink-inventing team of Jason Houston and Sadye Rose. For tickets, $12, go to stillcellars.com.

EXPAND Acorn's BBQ Pop-Up will lure you in with the aroma of smoke. Jennifer Olson Photography

Sunday, July 2

On trend in Denver right now: barbecue and pop-ups. Acorn's got you covered on both fronts at its BBQ Pop-Up on Sunday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The classics will be there — ribs, brisket, pulled pork, hot links and chicken — but the sides and sandwiches are a little different. There's no white bread in sight, for instance; burnt end and pulled pork sandwiches are served on a brioche bun, the coleslaw comes dressed in ginger dressing, the mac is of the white cheddar variety, and the pickles are house-made. Brave the construction and get yourself over to 3350 Brighton Boulevard before the meat sells out.

See the Westword calendar for even more food and drink event listings.