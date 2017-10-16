Farmers' Market Finds: Panzano's Palette of Fall Produce

About a month ago, Nicolas Lebas moved to Evergreen from Florida to take a job as the executive chef of Panzano at the Hotel Monaco downtown. The day we met at the Union Station Farmers' Market, it was cold, but the chef didn't mind. He was too excited to be shopping around all the fresh produce (even this late in the season) and having the opportunity to chat with farmers. After all, he said, he hadn't been to a good green market since he lived in France, over a decade ago.

"In Florida you don't really have farmers' markets; it's too hot and humid, and mostly it's just fruit," he says while clutching a hot cup of coffee from Pigtrain Coffee Company. "I just want to walk around and see what's seasonal."

Lorz Italian garlic from the Crooked Clove Farm & Ranch out of Larkspur. This softneck garlic has a robust flavor but isn't overpowering. Linnea Covington