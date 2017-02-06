Photos: River North Brewery Wins First Beer Fight Club
|
Larimer Beer Hall hosted the first Beer Fight Club on Saturday, February 4.
Danielle Lirette
The first rule of Beer Fight Club is "definitely talk about Beer Fight Club" — at least if you want the brewery throwdown to return for another year. Larimer Beer Hall put eight breweries — Beryl’s Beer Co, Black Shirt Brewing, Mockery Brewing, River North Brewery, Blue Moon, Epic Brewing, Jagged Mountain and Zephyr Brewing — on the fight card on Saturday, February 4, for a no-hops-barred brawl to the last sip. River North came out the champ, with a bold beverage called Hooray for Hops, which will soon hit liquor-store shelves in cans. For more photos, see our complete Beer Fight Club slideshow.
|
Big flavors came in small sample glasses at Beer Fight Club.
Danielle Lirette
|
Was this the winning beer?
Danielle Lirette
|
A good beer fest isn't complete without bar food.
Danielle Lirette
|
Did you make it to Beer Fight Club?
Danielle Lirette
|
This beer could have been a contender.
Danielle Lirette
|
They came for a fight and stayed for pints.
Danielle Lirette
Related Location
2012 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!