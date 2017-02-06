menu

Photos: River North Brewery Wins First Beer Fight Club


Photos: River North Brewery Wins First Beer Fight Club

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 9:04 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Larimer Beer Hall hosted the first Beer Fight Club on Saturday, February 4.
Larimer Beer Hall hosted the first Beer Fight Club on Saturday, February 4.
Danielle Lirette
The first rule of Beer Fight Club is "definitely talk about Beer Fight Club" — at least if you want the brewery throwdown to return for another year. Larimer Beer Hall put eight breweries —  Beryl’s Beer Co, Black Shirt Brewing, Mockery Brewing, River North Brewery, Blue Moon, Epic Brewing, Jagged Mountain and Zephyr Brewing — on the fight card on Saturday, February 4, for a no-hops-barred brawl to the last sip. River North came out the champ, with a bold beverage called Hooray for Hops, which will soon hit liquor-store shelves in cans. For more photos, see our complete Beer Fight Club slideshow.

Big flavors came in small sample glasses at Beer Fight Club.
Big flavors came in small sample glasses at Beer Fight Club.
Danielle Lirette
Was this the winning beer?
Was this the winning beer?
Danielle Lirette
A good beer fest isn't complete without bar food.
A good beer fest isn't complete without bar food.
Danielle Lirette
Did you make it to Beer Fight Club?
Did you make it to Beer Fight Club?
Danielle Lirette
This beer could have been a contender.
This beer could have been a contender.
Danielle Lirette
They came for a fight and stayed for pints.
They came for a fight and stayed for pints.
Danielle Lirette

Larimer Beer Hall
2012 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-550-7610

larimerbeerhall.com

