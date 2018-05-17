Where to Find Vegan Fare at Denver and Boulder Beer Bars

Navigating a food menu at a good beer bar can be a tedious task for a vegan. Often we overlook a lack of plant-based options when there's a stellar beer list — only to end up craving something solid after a couple of rounds. Fortunately, these spots are making it possible to savor good beer with good vegan food options to match.

Backcountry Pizza & Tap House

2319 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

303-449-4285

backcountrypizzaandtaphouse.com

Pizza places may be in abundance in Boulder, but no one has a beer list like Backcountry. With 68 taps spanning the world's best breweries, it’s safe to say it would be nearly impossible to not find something to your taste. There are some heavy hitters, too: Brewery Ommegang from New York, Ballast Point Brewing Company and Firestone Walker Brewing from California, and Perennial Artisan Ales from Missouri, for starters. World-class beers need food to match, and Backcountry's kitchen can serve its roast-vegetable pizza — and any other meatless pie — vegan at your request. All burgers can sub in a veggie patty, and the hummus, several salad options, onion rings, fries and potato chips are good to go as well.

Freshcraft

1530 Blake Street, Unit A

303-758-9608

freshcraft.com

This LoDo spot serves upscale comfort food, even late at night. Skip the aioli with your order of Southern fried pickles or get Brussels sprouts sans the parmesan cheese. There's also a charred broccoli and shishito pepper dish that's always served vegan. A veggie patty on corn tortillas, fries, slaw, and pretzel bites with agave mustard are all vegan as well. The 25 rotating taps of beers and cider are chosen to go well with food, with standout Denver breweries like Cerebral, Black Shirt, Comrade, Great Divide and Station 26 represented, but you’ll also find breweries spanning the rest of the state and the entire globe.