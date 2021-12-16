Twenty More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Find our list of free activities in town here; keep reading for sixteen events worth the price of admission.
Mary Jane Opening
Thursday, December 16, 9 a.m.
Winter Park
Winter Park, which was just named the top mountain in North America by USA Today, is set to open the Mary Jane side of the resort on December 16, with the Super Gauge Express Lift, the Pony Express Lift, the Iron Horse Lift, and the Galloping Goose to access Mary Jane Trail, Lower Arrowhead Loop and Rainbow Cut. More trails are also open on the Winter Park side. Single-day tickets are $149; find out more here.
Zoo Mundo
Thursday, December 16, through January 2, 7 p.m., online
Thaddeus Phillips, inventor of all things theatrical, graduated from East High School and Colorado College, where he ran with Denver’s Buntport Theater crew. He didn’t hang around Colorado for long after that, but the constant traveler through space and time will return, at least by way of cyberspace, for a virtual one-man performance of his latest work, Zoo Mundo. It involves eclectic world excursions, a 1970s game show, interactivity, illusions, magic and miniatures, broadcast live from Colombia nightly to audiences of 25. He’ll be beaming ten Buntport-supported shows through January 2; find the schedule and tickets, $21 (use discount code Buntport for a $5 discount), here.
Krampus: The Final Chapter
Friday, December 17, 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, December 18, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 East 52nd Avenue
Our old friend Krampus, the Christmas bogeyman, and the 13th Floor Haunted House were made for each other, making Krampus: The Final Chapter the perfect place to have a horrific holiday during the season of endless Christmas music and cheer. Along the way, you’ll discover evil elves, themed shocktails (for 21 and over), holiday treats, photo ops and, for an extra charge, an ax-throwing gallery and a Sensory Overload maze. Tickets start at $24.99; reserve in advance here.
South Pole: The Cave of Yuletide Villains
Friday, December 17, and Saturday, December 18, 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 19, 5 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
Andrew Novick is at it again, with the immersive South Pole: The Cave of Yuletide Villains, a pop-up bar/art installation/performance that pulls audiences into the North Pole’s old-world pagan parallel universe — the South Pole, where all the Christmas villains hang out — while you sip themed cocktails over charcuterie and desserts. Cheers! The event continues into December on select dates, and admission is $50 for a table for two; sign up and learn more here.
Little Red Dress Party
Friday, December 17, 8 p.m. VIP, 10 p.m. general
Wonderland, 4141 East 35th Avenue
For the eighth year, PMG is presenting the Little Red Dress Party, a charity event and toy drive that benefits community organizations and celebrates the season with a festive, red dress-themed soirée that will transform the Park Hill Golf Course clubhouse into Winter Wonderland. This year's Red Dress Party is hosted by Shay (Shay J) Johnson, author and co-founder of the Denver Black Business Initiative; it will benefit three community organizations: Juneteenth Music Festival, Mending Roots Foundation and DWAP (Dads With a Plan). Tickets range from $15 to $800; find out more here.
Brunch With Father Christmas
Saturday, December 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
Four Mile Historic Park’s Brunch With Father Christmas is far more than a breakfast buffet and a meet-and-greet with Dad Xmas. You can take part in a Yule Log Hunt, take a tractor ride, get hands-on with holiday crafts and cookies, and buy fresh evergreen boughs and holiday greenery. There’s nothing like an old-fashioned Christmas in one of Denver’s best-preserved old-fashioned places. Two-hour timed tickets are $30 to $45 (free for children six and under); buy yours here.
Distortions Monster World
Saturday, December 18, noon to 9 p.m.
Denver Pavilions, 600 16th Street
Distortions Monster World just extended its run at the Denver Pavilions through 2022. The interactive art installation will mark its first anniversary in the space by offering discounted tickets of $18 all day on December 18. Get yours here.
Stories on Stage: Making Merry
Saturday, December 18, 2 p.m.
Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Avenue, Boulder
Sunday, December 19, 2 p.m.
King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver
Sunday, December 19, 7 p.m., online
Now celebrating its 21st season, Stories on Stage is bringing back a holiday tradition, Making Merry, with Jamie Horton, once a principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company. He'll perform "A Typical Irish Christmas” by Maeve Binchy; joining him on stage are GerRee Hinshaw performing "Spirit of Christmas," by Jeanette Winterson, and Ryan Omar Stack performing "The Blue Team," by Joshua Braff. Tickets are $22 for either in-person show; you can also watch virtually starting at 7 p.m. December 19. Get details and tickets here.
It's a Wonderful Life
Saturday, December 18, 5 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Visionbox Studio presents a live radio-play version of It's a Wonderful Life, the classic film by Joe Landry; it's directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon. Appetizers and drinks will be served starting at 5 p.m.; the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30; find out more here.
Living Lights
Saturday, December 18, through January 2, 5:40 to 9 p.m. daily (last entry at 8:15 p.m.), except December 21 and December 25
Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
The Butterfly Pavilion is doing holiday lights with a twist: It’s called science, and combines biofluorescent invertebrates, aerial artists undergoing metamorphosis and a Firefly Forest with a learning experience about the pavilion’s Firefly Life Cycle Project. But there will be plenty of lights for lights’ sake, as well as such holiday touches as a kid-friendly glow-in-the-dark dance rave and a photo-op station. Admission is $10 to $20; learn more and reserve timed-entry tickets here.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturday, December 18, 8 p.m.
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue
This multi-sensory experience is designed to refresh your body, mind and spirit; it's a tribute to Dorothy and Mel Tanner, the founders of Lumonics. The art installation includes light sculptures, lasers and original music and video created by Dorothy Tanner and longtime collaborator Marc Billiard. Read our story about Lumonics Immersed; get tickets, $20, here.
2021 Christmas Sweater 5K Run/Walk
Sunday, December 19: 8, 8:30 and 9 a.m. (or choose virtual option)
Mount Vernon Garden, Washington Park, near East Mississippi Avenue and South Downing Street
Perhaps the best possible use of an ugly Christmas sweater is at the 2021 Christmas Sweater 5K Run/Walk in Washington Park, where it will at least keep you warm in the chill of early morning. Antler headbands and Santa hats also welcome. Hit the trail between 8 and 9 a.m. and you’ll end up at a festive finish line expo; if you’re not ready for a crowd, choose the virtual option, no sweater required. Registration fees range from $40 to $50 here.
The Christmas Nightmare Alternative Skate Market
Sunday, December 19, noon to 6 p.m.
ReelWorks, 1399 35th Street
Skating enthusiasts who happen to be procrastinating shoppers will love this mashup: It’s cheap, it’s fun, and it comes with a full bar and fifty holiday vendors. Hosted by Denver Skates, the Christmas Nightmare Alternative Skate Market will cater to the crowd with a load of original art, jewelry, handmade goods, snacks, antiques, a food truck in the alley, and gift-wrapping so that your gifts can go right under the tree. Rainbow Dome will have a fun photo booth, too. Admission is $7 and includes skate rental (or bring your own); get info and tickets in advance here.
Keep reading for ongoing holiday events:
Luminova
Through Sunday, January 2, 5 to 10 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Looking for something different in the holiday lighting category? Elitch Gardens will be all aglow this season with the arrival of Luminova, a three-million-bulb display that includes a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree, along with a gigantic snowman and larger-than-life ornaments and gift packages. Visitors can also walk through a candy-cane tunnel ablaze with glowing lights, enjoy limited amusement park rides, play a game of light-up hopscotch and have a word with old Saint Nick and his elves. Admission is $24.99 to $34.99; get tickets and details here.
A Hudson Christmas
Through December 31, 5 to 9 p.m. (select nights)
Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
After a two-year hiatus, Hudson Gardens again hosts the lighting display A Hudson Christmas, and it's celebrating the return with more lights on more trees — towering trees, dancing trees and just plain gorgeous trees in rainbow colors — as well as giant snowmen, a curving light tunnel, glittering reindeer and more. Tickets are $12 to $20 (children three and under admitted free) and must be purchased in advance online here.
Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms
Through January 2, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon road, Littleton
The Denver Botanic Gardens will light up its Chatfield Farm location with LED lights along the pathway through the Green Farm, Crossroads, Deer Creek Discovery Children's Play Area and 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead. Special features include synchronized music in the children’s play area, singing Christmas trees, illuminated antique and model tractors on display, and hot beverages, nuts and kettle corn available for purchase. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 children and members; get all the details here.
Blossoms of Light
Through January 8, 4:30 to 9 p.m. nightly except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens is a real thing of beauty: a fairyland blinking with millions of LED lights in colors that rival the beauty of the botanical attraction’s summer flowers. Perfect for holiday-lights nerds of all ages, it’s one of the best reasons in town to let the little ones stay up late and gulp hot chocolate on a frosty winter night. And don’t miss the new 200-foot-long, 17-foot-tall tunnel of animated lights lining the O’Fallon Perennial Walk. Find information and get timed-entry tickets, $16 to $21, here.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Through January 2
Gaylord Rockies Resort, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
Have a merry, acrobatic holiday with Cirque Dreams Holidaze, just one of the many holiday attractions Gaylord Rockies has to offer — and one of the few that will satisfy a multi-generational audience with its classic Christmas themes, performed cirque style. Tickets start at $29 and are going fast; get yours here.
Camp Christmas
Through January 2
Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood
Immersive master Lonnie Hanzon has outdone himself to bring Camp Christmas, formerly an indoor affair, to life in a six-acre outdoor environment. But he’s had plenty of experience with al fresco holiday displays in the past, at Hudson Gardens, the Houston Zoo and even Denver's Parade of Lights. Camp Christmas, a collaboration with the Denver Center for Performing Arts Off-Center, is a different sort of holiday display: It has a campy personality that dictates such displays as pun trees, a glamping Santa, an emotional baggage check and drag queen tours. There's also a bar fit for a fairy queen! See for yourself; see the schedule (hours vary) and get tickets, $8 to $25 (with optional add-ons available) here.
Zoo Lights: A Toast to Love, 125 Years + Beyond
Through January 2, 5 to 10 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2350 Steele Street
In celebration of the Denver Zoo’s 125th anniversary, this year’s Zoo Lights extravaganza has been beefed up with new installations and portable bars serving holiday craft cocktails, and nightly ice-carving demos have returned. While viewing of zoo animals is limited to indoor habitats and a few cold-hardy outdoor beasts, chances are good that folks will mostly be looking up at the lights. Admission ranges from $15 to $25; get tickets here.
