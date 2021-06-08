A Revamped Art Park Comes to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Concert-goers at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, which is owned by the Museum of Outdoor Arts, will soon have a refreshed art park where they can pre-game picnic on the north side of the venue, at 6331 South Fiddler's Circle in Greenwood Village.

Sprawling over 2.1 acres, the renovated park boasts grass seating and forty permanent artworks, mostly sculptures, including a life-sized “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” series of bronze sculptures created by Harry Marinsky.

EXPAND One of the pieces in Harry Marinsky's “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” series. Kyle Harris

MOA was founded in 1981 by the park’s namesake, Marjorie P. Madden, along with her husband, real estate developer John Madden Jr., and their daughter, the institution’s current executive director, Cynthia Madden Leitner.

“We’re incredibly excited to reintroduce Marjorie Park to our community after making major renovations, and the timing is perfectly coincided with celebrating forty years of MOA,” notes Leitner in an announcement of the project's completion. “The park is intended to provide a unique art experience for the public alongside serving as an outdoor event space. We look forward to continued activations of the space to further our mission of making art a part of everyday life while encouraging the experience of outdoor arts.”

EXPAND Marjorie Park boasts a mix of fanciful and somber works. Kyle Harris

On Saturday, June 12, MOA will celebrate the completed project at a free, family-friendly event running from noon to 4 p.m., with tours of the art, music from DJ Walt White, and food and drinks from Simply Pizza Food Truck and Em’s Ice Cream. And that's just the start of the activities that will take advantage of the new space.

Throughout the summer, the park will host a Lunch and Learn series exploring various artworks, as well as a fitness series with yoga classes. And starting on Thursday, June 17, MOA will kick off a free concert series at the new park with headliner Stone Beat Invasion, a Beatles and Rolling Stones cover band. Subsequent shows include Spinphony on July 15, the Walker Williams Band on July 29, and Tone & the Vibe on August 19. All of those shows will run from 7 to 9 p.m.; guests can bring their own picnics, but food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

MOA will also host a fundraiser with Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks cover band the Petty Nicks Experience on August 28. Registration is required for all events; for more information, visit MOA online.