Ten Cannabis Strains for a Day on the Slopes

Snow resorts aren't keen on allowing marijuana use on the slopes or around the rest of their properties, but that hasn't stopped skiers and snowboarders from lighting up on the lift or behind the trees.
The jury is still out on how cannabis scientifically impacts our ability to shred down the mountain, but we can't ignore how common a puff on powder day is in Colorado. Here are ten strains to help maximize a day spent skiing or snowboarding, from the first run to the last:
Sour Diesel
Newer strains may be taking over and Sour Diesel may be getting harder to find, but that doesn't change how incredible this rubbery goddess is for a day of activity or exercise. Coffee isn't necessary when Sour Diesel is in your bowl, but eyedrops might be if you're worried about scaring kids away. Red eyes are easily hidden under goggles, though, and anyone who gets a whiff of Sour Diesel in your pocket will only be jealous.
Lemon Tree
I feel each hit of Lemon Tree in my head immediately, making me aloof, energized and curious for about thirty minutes before becoming more clear and functional without losing the euphoria. Munchies are also relatively light, but anxiety can take hold in new situations. New skiers and snowboarders should probably steer clear of Lemon Tree, and I recommend burning it in the parking lot so you can walk off that brief period of disorientation. If you're a regular on the mountain and like to put in the earphones, though, this could be the one for you.
Super Boof
A mix of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, Super Boof tingles and singes the nostrils, but in bubbly and invigorating fashion, not a gross, Sex Panther sort of way. The high is calming but not necessarily sedative. If anything, it's the type of strain to help you glide through a crowded day on the mountain. Anxiety melts in the path of Super Boof tokes, while creativity and wit are amplified. Keep the bowls metered and the comedown stays away.
Yahemi
Don't use this one if you like to toke a lot, because Yahemi is for productivity, not multiple sessions. Go one hit at a time, wait a couple of minutes, and go from there. When you find the right level, Yahemi is that slap on the back you need during a long day, keeping the brain, body and spirit on an even keel. Just take it slow, or you'll be staring at the wall for a while. With Melonatta and Project 4516 as parents, the potency isn't very surprising.
Mango Kush
A child of Mango, a rare indica from the ’60s, and Hindu Kush, Mango Kush isn't as heavy as either of its parents, inspiring more of a hyper, stupid bliss than sedation. The strain's comedown isn't too hard, but it does get stronger the more you consume. I like using Mango Kush to keep me happy and loosen my joints, so consider that if you have a creaky knee or the backaches hit midway through the day.
Limoncello
Need a pick-me-up when your stomach starts growling? I rate this hybrid of Cherry Pie and Lemonnade among the better daytime strains I've tried this year, and would even recommend it for morning use if not for the insatiable munchies it brings. My energy, focus and willingness to deal with the rude and idiotic tendencies of the public are all increased after a few puffs of Limoncello, and the comedown is light, given how much food I eat. Rip this on your last ride before lunch, and it'll be one of the most gratifying meals you've had in a while.
Slurricane
Most of Slurricane's characteristics are pretty modern: a fruity flavor profile, a thick hide of trichomes and a potent high that crosses the line between mind and body. The high isn't anxiety-ridden or debilitating, though. Instead, sessions with Slurricane made me uber-focused on one thing at a time, which is great for zoning out on the hill. Novice users should look elsewhere, however, because this mix of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch isn't easy for light tolerances.
Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies' effects move quickly, and new users may feel restless or disoriented after smoking too much, but the high is nowhere near as wired as that of its parent, Tangie. A slower approach with Tropicana Cookies provides a sense of dumb fun and energy, though, and the physical effects can better keep up with the energetic euphoria.
Durban Kush
Big fan of the classics? Durban Poison is a mix of Durban Poison and a Chem D/OG Kush cross, and the high is just as energizing as those citrus, gassy notes imply. Although it’s hard to focus at times after smoking Durban Kush, the high boosts enthusiasm without heavy munchies. The uplifting effects are said to drop off into a relaxing body high, but that never seems to happen when I use Durban Kush for a light pre-workout toke. Just keep some water around, because your mouth will be even drier than usual.
Honey Bunny
Save this one for the last couple of runs, because the uplift won't last very long. I don't keep going and going after smoking Honey Bunny, but the first hour is full of creativity and initiative. That energetic motivation slowly tails off into stretching and yawning before I ultimately become lethargic, so don't use this if you're the one driving after dinner. If you have a back seat to yourself or warm cabin waiting for you, though, this sweet-tasting strain is a noteworthy sendoff.