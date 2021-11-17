Why Colorado Tokers Love Slurricane

Before George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds made hundreds of millions selling tequila and gin, E-40 was getting us hyphy with Slurricane. I'd actually rather swallow my own vomit than drink the pre-made rum cocktail that is Slurricane (I'm sure most people who bought it ended up doing both), but the beverage was popular enough to get a commercial release seven years ago. Slurricane never blew up like Casamigos, but in an ironic twist of fate, the early rendition of celebrity liquor left a lasting imprint on cannabis.
A mix of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch from In-House Genetics, Slurricane's fruit salad flavor comes with a skunky, piney twist, giving fans of Grape Ape, Bazookies and classic Skunk or Kush strains something to look forward to. The high, considered better for nighttime, is also versatile, relaxing stress while leaving enough juice in my body and brain for a project. The delicate balance is hard to imagine with a strain name that conjures sloppy drunkenness, but at least Slurricane's buds deliver on that promise. The plant's bright color seems straight out of a wine cooler.
Most of Slurricane's characteristics are pretty modern: a fruity flavor profile, a thick hide of trichomes and a potent high that crosses the line between mind and body. The high isn't anxiety-ridden or debilitating, though. Instead, sessions with Slurricane made me uber-focused on one thing at a time, which is far from what I've come to expect from cannabis. That stoned concentration can become overbearing, however, so keep something interesting on hand before smoking Slurricane, or you'll be caught in a storm of disenchantment.
Looks: Bright green with a thick coat of small trichomes, Slurricane looks like it was dipped in glow-in-the-dark paint. Although the buds like to stretch and get slender at the tip, the calyxes are dense, and Slurricane is considered an indica-leaning hybrid.
Smell: Grapes or sweet, syrupy berries usually start off Slurricane's aroma, but I notice a lot of green apple, too. Notes of skunk and pine come on the back of those fruit scents before a zesty, floral finish takes over.
Flavor: A mix of grape and sour apple flavors gives Slurricane a sweet, acidic profile up front, but dry hints of pine, rubber and citrus zest provide just enough bitter, earthy tastes to give the smoke balance.
Effects: Slurricane quickly turns my senses into high gear, making sounds, visuals and touch all more intense (something the ASMR crowd would love). The zoning out is great if something is worthy of my attention, but the high can feel listless and unfocused when I'm bored with what's in front of me. The single-minded high and intense sensory effects lead to a heavy comedown, and my limbs are relaxed to begin with, so I save Slurricane for the evening or right before dinner.
Where to find it: There have been Slurricane sightings at 1136 Yuma, Aroma, Best Colorado Cannabis, Cookies, Doctors Orders, Elevated Longmont, the Farm, Golden Meds, Herbs 4 You, the Herbal Center, Higher Grade, Lightshade, the Lodge, Lova, Lowell Gardens, Magnolia Road, Maikoh Holistics, Medicine Man, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Rocky Road and Unity Road (none of these Roads are related, somehow). Veritas Cannabis is responsible for the majority of Slurricane out there, but Sky Standard Gardens cultivates a version, and a long list of extractors have taken on the strain, too. Garlic Slurricane, another readily available strain, is unrelated.
