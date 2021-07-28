Why Colorado Tokers Love Lemon Tree

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Even in real life, The Simpsons has always done it first. The answer to a complicated math equation, three-eyed fish, major business acquisitions that were a joke at the time. Trump's presidency. The Simpsons predicted them all, and although the Lemon Tree folks might already know this, the theory applies to them, too.

In episode 24 of season six, Bart leads the children of Springfield in an effort to recover a stolen lemon tree from the rival neighboring town of Shelbyville. The episode ends with Bart successfully employing the Trojan Horse strategy to get the tree back in town, where the Springfield kids enjoy lemonade at the end. (All right, maybe Homer did it first. Not the yellow Homer — the Greek one.)

Every time I see Lemon Tree — a mixture of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel so popular in California that it became its own brand — I can't help but conjure up a similar caper in my mind, given how weird the movement of legal cannabis genetics from state to state can be, and how transporting THC across state lines is considered a federal offense. (That's not to accuse Lemon Tree of doing anything illegal or something everyone else isn't doing; blame my imagination.) How do cannabis business owners get these popular genetics into Colorado from California, Michigan and other states? That's a topic no grower wants to discuss on the record, and for good reason.

However Lemon Tree sprouted in Colorado, it's a welcome addition — when bought at the right price. We've seen its price range anywhere from $30 to $60 an eighth, though, so keep your budget in mind when shopping. If I can find this strain for $40 or less, it has a starting spot in my afternoon lineup.

Lemon Tree has branched off into 1136 Yuma, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Cookies, Emerald Fields, the Happy Camper, the Lodge, Makena, Mary Jane's House, Solace Meds, Star Buds and Unity Road, but based on the strain's wholesale upbringing and strong branding, it's likely to be in more stores soon, if it isn't already.

Looks: Sticky, loose and bulbous, Lemon Tree's buds usually range from wintergreen to forest green, with spread-out calyxes that can be hard to break apart if not dried correctly. The trichome coverage is average, but don't let that fool you regarding Lemon Tree's potency.

Smell: Like a honey-lemon glaze with pine and rubber, or a citrus-pine cleaner without the noxious fumes, Lemon Tree's strong whiffs of concentrated lemon and earthy characteristics can put those Diesel notes on the back burner in some cuts, but rubber always lingers.

Flavor: A little dirtier, with more fuel notes than the sweet, lemony smell gives off, Lemon Tree's flavor isn't unique, but the simplicity is still distinct and tasty. A clear lemon punch is eventually subdued by pine and rubber, with a small hint of juniper, as well.

Effects: I feel each hit of Lemon Tree in my head immediately, making me aloof, energized and curious for about thirty minutes before I come back to reality. The high doesn't wear off; it's just more clear and functional. Stay out of stressful situations during that thirty minutes, however, because the anxiety floodgates can be triggered. The munchies never take hold, though, which is another positive for an energizing high.

Commercial grower’s take: “It doesn't yield for shit, so props to anyone who's actually growing the strain...and I say that with a little skepticism, because it's hard to believe that someone is growing the real Lemon Tree viably at a commercial level. The yield is that bad; it can be finicky, too. It's a great strain in terms of smell and flavor, and the high is pretty good if you like those 50/50 effects — but you can find all those things in other strains that aren't such divas. No hate, though: It's a great lemon strain."

Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.