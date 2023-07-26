Why Colorado Tokers Love Devil Driver

Getting high during a heat wave is a tricky proposition. You want to relax and counteract the oppressive temperatures, but getting too upbeat will only make you crash harder in the long run. Something in the middle that leans toward the energetic side is preferred, but smoking weed at the park is far from precise.
During a trip to the pot shop on a 98-degree day, Devil Driver was presented as a flavorful strain capable of toeing that line. I had been meaning to try this mix of Sundae Driver and Melonade for a while, so the budtender didn't have to sell me. Sundae Driver provides one of my favorite stress-killing highs out there right now, and Melonade tastes like a breakfast fruit platter. Devil Driver is also a parent of Dante's Inferno, one of 2023's hottest strains. So why isn't it easier to find?
The daytime hybrid is an important cog in modern cannabis, yet Devil Driver still hasn't attained national notoriety in dispensaries. The amount of money-worthy takes on Devil Driver is still lacking in Colorado, but the strain has potential. I'm a big fan of the cherry and melon-forward flavor, which is both creamy and sour, and the high is similarly refreshing on a hot day. I've also had a few sessions that left me wide-eyed and freaked out, however, so take it easy with this sinfully sweet smoke, or you'll be facing the "sativa scaries" in no time.
Sativa/indica bullshit aside, Devil Driver is pretty reliable in the daytime after your first try. The colorful variety tastes more like sherbet than most Sherbet strains, and it's part of a lineage that dispensaries are otherwise embracing. If that's not enough to get this Devil on the shelves, I don't know what is.
Looks: Visually impressive by every measure, Devil Driver looks like sugar-coated grape candy. The spiked, dollop-like buds are a mixture of forest green and dark purple, with a thick, sparkling layer of trichomes.
Smell: Fruity in a candy-like way, Devil Driver has hints of cherry, sweet cream and melons, with a subtle squeeze of citrus lingering over the entire aroma. It's a delightfully sweet experience that barely reminds me of cannabis.
Flavor: I taste a little more hash and vanilla in the smoke than the smell implies, but Devil Driver's sweet, fruity flavors are noticeable enough. I'll taste anything from limes to cherries to cantaloupes on the exhale, with a zesty back end.
Effects: Devil Driver's euphoric effects stoke energy and creativity, but the strain's potency can also cause listlessness and disorientation. Keep to pipes and small joint hits at first, and go slow from there. Smoke too fast, and it will be the classic "sativa" overdose of uncontrollable energy and intrusive thoughts. At that point, the only cure is giving in to the munchies, but good luck staying awake after that.
Where to find it: We've caught Devil Driver at A Cut Above, Canna Botica, Colorado Harvest Company, Eclipse Cannabis Co., The Green Solution, JARS Cannabis, The Joint, Life Flower Dispensary, Maikoh Holistics, Medicine Man, PotCo, Rocky Road, Stadium Gardens and Solace Meds, but more stores probably carry it. Colorado Harvest Co. grows an in-house version that is routinely kept in the dispensary's three stores, while Higher Function grows a wholesale cut, too.
Denver Dab Co., West Edison Concentrates and Wyldfire all extract Devil Driver in various forms, while the Green Hash Factory makes old-school Lebanese and Moroccan hash blends with Devil Driver, as well. We've also seen Devil Driver pre-rolls from Stratos. This state's selection of Devil Driver could use improvement, but Colorado Harvest Co.'s take on the strain is the best bang for your buck if you're in south Denver or Aurora. Although it's a little dense for my liking, the flavor and high are both well above average for $20 an eighth.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected].