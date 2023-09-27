Why Colorado Tokers Love Gummy Worms

It's still raining Runtz in Colorado, where a dispensary's strain menu now reminds me of a Rocket Fizz or Fuzziwig's instead of a bakery. Most of these candy strains have run their course through my tastebuds, just like Cookies cuts before them, but every once in a while I'll see something that raises an eyebrow. I still can't figure out how Gummy Worms was the one to do it, but here we are.
This hybrid of Apples and Bananas and Velvet Runtz from Lit Farms has Lemon Cherry Gelato in its background, too, giving Gummy Worms quite the modern pedigree. Yet nothing about Gummy Worms stood out in the bud jar, and the aroma had a spicy kick that typically turns me off. All of those sour worms from the gas station must have more pull in my subconscious than I give them credit for, though, because I walked out of the pot shop with a quarter-ounce.
My first impression of Gummy Worms wasn't great, and the second was worse. Upon opening the bottle, an herbal, spicy blast of rosemary hit me in the face — a sign of potential pest solution — and the buds were sort of lifeless and without trichomes. Wondering if it was just the grower or the harvest, I tried some Gummy Worms from a different source. Although this was also relatively dull, at least it showcased a little of the Trolli-like sweetness I expected from a strain named after an all-time great road-trip snack.
Unspectacular in looks, smell and flavor, Gummy Worms surprised me with a fun daytime high. Unfamiliar with Velvet Runtz and accustomed to sedating highs from candy strains, I expected much stronger effects on the body, but the dull smell added a layer of mystery that played out to my benefit. A fun daytime high isn't enough to counteract the subpar smell and lack of taste, however, and Gummy Worms will likely sit in my tackle box to serve as fish food for mooching friends.
Looks: Circular or shaped like a pine cone, Gummy Worms' emerald buds are nothing special. Below-average density and trichome coverage remind me of its great-grandparent Zkittlez, and pistils like to pop up often.
Smell: Gummy Worms carries sweet and sharp hints of berries, grapefruit and green apples, and I've noticed hints of pineapples, too. All of the fruity notes have a sugary overtone that does actually remind me of sour gummy worms, but the woody, herbal blanket is too strong for anything to linger.
Flavor: Dirty, earthy and zesty on the back end, Gummy Worms' flavor is a letdown, given the strain name. Sweet, fruity notes are likely more present in Gummy Worms rosin and other extracts, but the flower leaves a lot to be desired.
Effects: Gummy Worms killed stress without numbing my brain or immobilizing my body, which is rare. Critical thinking and physical energy were both available when needed, too, although newer users might not be able to switch it on and off as easily. Still, a consistent ability to relax in all facets without nuking me into submission deserves praise.
Where to find it: Locating Gummy Worms can be hard, thanks to its name and the popularity of THC gummy edibles, but we've found it at A Cut Above, Doc's Apothecary, Elite Cannabis, Green Valley Dispensary, Golden Meds, Greenfields, the Herbal Cure, Igadi, the Joint, Life Flower Dispensary, the Lodge, Magic City Cannabis, Peak MJ, Simply Pure, Social Cannabis, SoHi Dispensary, Space Station Dispensary, Strawberry Fields and Xclusive Cannabis so far.
Cherry, Loyalty Farms and Magic City Cannabis grow most, if not all, of the Gummy Worms flower in Denver, with pre-rolls available from Magic City and Cherry's Only Kameleons line, too. Cherry and Magic City Cannabis also extract rosin from Gummy Worms, though I haven't come across either yet.
