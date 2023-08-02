Why Colorado Tokers Love Zkittlez

It's no coincidence that the most popular cannabis strains are named after pre-existing products, such as Girl Scout Cookies and Gorilla Glue — and neither are the various legal actions brought by the owners of those products regarding their namesakes. The strains' creators have since shifted to monikers like GSC and Original Glue to avoid punishment, but legal threats haven't stopped smaller growers from using banned names. As years go by, however, these strains eventually fade through cross-breeding and rebranding.
Nothing about Zkittlez's journey makes me think this strain will be any different, but it's an interesting footnote in cannabis history nonetheless. Zkittlez was an essential strain to the current wave of candy terps. It's a parent to Runtz as well as a countless number of children bearing the name: Banana Zkittlez, Blue Zkittlez, Bubblegum Zkittlez, GMO Zkittlez, Zkittlez Ice Cream, Mandarin Zkittlez, Mango Zkittlez, Orange Zkittlez, Platinum Zkittlez, Sour Zkittlez, Watermelon Zkittlez and Zkittlez Pie are just some of the variants sold in Denver dispensaries right now, and the original Zkittlez, a hybrid of Grape Ape and Grapefruit, is still available, too. All these Skittles-inspired flavors probably won't last forever, though.
The company behind Zkittlez recently backed down when confronted in court by Mars Wrigley, the candy giant behind Skittles. Loads of growers still produce strains bearing the name or similar versions, like The Original Z, but it's only a matter of time before Zkittlez meets the same fate as Girl Scout Cookies. All the more reason to give the OG rainbow strain a try this summer: You'll enjoy a stress-killing high that leaves users able-bodied, with fruity, candy notes that are subdued compared to today's overly sweet strains.
Looks: Zkittlez doesn't impress when placed next to newer strains, and it's not popular among extractors. The large, dark-green buds are loose and hard to rid of leaves, as well. Don't let the average looks turn you away, though.
Smell: The combination of berries, grapes and citrus rind is accompanied by strong, earthy notes and hints of leather. That citrus flavor comes back at the end in sweeter, stronger form, and stays around after the jar is closed.
Flavor: Zkittlez's fruit notes translate into the smoke, especially the grapefruit and berry flavors. The earthy, hash-forward taste pops up, too, but the end has a tropical, papaya-like presence.
Effects: Zkittlez is known as a nighttime strain, but I find the relaxing high manageable and beneficial during the day, especially when common stressors pop up. Red, sunken eyes, a common Zkittlez side effect, might give me away, but wit and critical thinking both hang tight. Add substantial euphoria and that delightful form of curiosity only weed can provide to the mix, and you've got one great afternoon high.
Where to find it: Zkittlez and its alter egos have been seen at Berkeley Dispensary, Cherry Peak, Colorado Harvest Company, Den-Rec, Emerald Fields, Greenfields, Green Dragon, Green Sativa, the Giving Tree, the Herbal Center, the Joint, Karing Kind, Life Flower Dispensary, Lightshade, Lowell Gardens, Lucy Sky, Mana Supply Co., Medicine Man, Native Roots, Rocky Road, Stadium Gardens, Seed & Smith, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Social Cannabis and Twin Peaks, but more stores probably carry it under other names.
710 Labs, High Grade Specialists, Seed & Smith, Super Farm and Jolet Ventures (710's unlabeled bulk supplier) have recently grown Zkittlez under its original name, while Silver Stem has an in-house cut. In the extraction realm, 710 Labs, AO Extracts, Dabble Extracts, Dutch Botanicals, Green Leaf, High Tech, Karing Kind Labs, Lazercat and Next1 Labs have all taken on the strain of late. Ask a budtender what they're calling Zkittlez strains nowadays if you don't see them at your local dispensary, because there's a good chance they're under a different name.
