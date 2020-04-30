Ten Marijuana Strains to Help You Stay Active at Home

If your cannabis use has gone up while you've been stuck at home, you're not the only one. Hanging out at the crib gets boring when the weather sucks, let alone once the sun starts shining.

In theory, self-isolation seems like the perfect opportunity to write that book you've always wanted to, update the front yard's landscaping that's been deteriorating for years, or sculpt your winter blob body into a summer heartthrob. But let's be real: Almost none of that is happening.

Sometimes, a toke is all the spark you need to get those creative juices flowing or harbor an extra ounce of energy and focus. Although cannabis affects everyone differently, here are ten weed strains known for uplifting, energetic and creative highs — as long as you don't overdo it.

Strawberry Diesel Herbert Fuego

Strawberry Diesel

Strawberry Diesel's daytime effects are fantastic, giving the right amount of energy without side effects like anxiety, heavy dry mouth or overthinking which song to play next. While I still have a lot more searching left, there isn’t a fruity take on Diesel that I don’t love. Cherry Diesel is another sweet-smelling blast of useful vigor, and can replace caffeine for the second half of my day once I’m home from work. Strawberry Diesel may be easier to find in Denver, and the effects are extremely similar.

EXPAND Chiesel is sought after for its rare productive high. Herbert Fuego

Chiesel

Maybe it's just the simpler genetics, or luck, that creates such a harmonious collision of old-school chronic with Chiesel. Initially uplifting, the high won't taper off if you have something to concentrate on...and, unlike with many stimulating strains, that isn't impossible to do with Chiesel. Any strain can give you the wierds if you smoke too much, but I rank Chiesel up there with some of the most productive highs I've ever had. The fact that it tastes like a weed charcuterie board doesn't hurt, either.

EXPAND Star Dawg Herbert Fuego

Star Dawg

Regular tokers will appreciate Star Dawg’s mental lift and quick burst of elation, which can spur creativity and curiosity. Medical benefits have included treating mental anguish, fatigue, eating disorders, headaches and nausea.

EXPAND Castaway Herbert Fuego

Castaway

Despite having too neutral of a high for my taste, stress was largely a non-factor during my week of trying out Castaway, and the munchies were almost nonexistent. That was not only welcome — since the munchies aren’t exactly the most desirable side effect as we limit trips to the grocery store — but also made the strain a useful addition for your quest for a stoner summer body, which will be harder than usual to achieve without gyms and public pull-up bars.

EXPAND Super Silver Haze Herbert Fuego

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze’s flavor may stack up with other old Haze strains, but the high is still relatively calm despite its reputation. Although it causes time to move a little slower than your brain and makes you prone to cottonmouth, the strain is still very reliable in the daytime and for creative projects. Medical benefits have included treating exhaustion, stress, eating disorders and excessive apathy.

Koko Puffs Herbert Fuego

Koko Puffs

The high is the real selling point for Koko Puffs, and it can be part of a balanced breakfast, a mid-day pick-me-up or an evening toke that won’t keep me awake at night. Daily tasks and conversations go on without my becoming aloof or paranoid, and pushing through the munchies was easy when I had something to focus on. Medical patients have used Koko Puffs for mental anguish, headaches, glaucoma and sleeping disorders.

EXPAND Durban Kush Herbert Fuego

Durban Kush

Although it’s hard to focus at times after smoking Durban Kush, the high is relatively productive, providing boosts of energy and enthusiasm without heavy munchies. The uplifting effects are said to drop off into a relaxing body high, but that never seems to happen when I take Durban Kush for a spin on a Sunday morning, or even as a light pre-workout toke. Just keep some water around, because your mouth will be even dryer than usual.

EXPAND Cherry Hills Herbert Fuego

Cherry Hills

The light THC potency of Cherry Hills makes the strain both limited and versatile — limited but still enjoyable by itself, and versatile as a mixer with more powerful varieties. On its own, it eases my tension and anxiety while providing a small spark in energy; when smoked with or after a high-THC strain or dab, it could make your day too chill...to the point of lethargy.

Grapefruit Herbert Fuego

Grapefruit

Grapefruit's sativa effects aren't perfect, but they're easier to predict than those of many newer strains. Euphoric, creative energy is almost instant, which is great for relieving stress and minor mental anguish; it’s also perfect for daytime use and pre-gaming if not overdone. Anxiety and dry mouth are common side effects, though, as is loss of focus.

EXPAND Sueño Herbert Fuego

Sueño

Sueño’s sharp, fruity scents remind me of a fruit-and-cheese salad accompanied by a double IPA. Both go well with a daytime buzz, and that’s exactly what the strain gives me. Although the later effects can be somewhat lulling and draining, they’re very uplifting for the first hour or two, and don’t induce the munchies as much as other strains. Great for that 6 to 9 p.m. stretch before bed.