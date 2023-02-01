Why Colorado Tokers Love Milky Way

Maybe it's the anti-stoner stereotype movement, or maybe it's concern about light pollution, but somehow, getting high and looking at the stars is underrated. It shouldn't be. After all, it allows us to think about those omnipresent questions: Why I am here? What else is out there? Yada yada yada...
Before there were phones, TVs and constant distraction, I'll bet pot smokers looked at the stars more often. How else could astrologers have seen lions, bears and flying horses from a bunch of dots? They needed a little inspiration. And as chance would have it, a strain called Milky Way is perfect for stargazing.
We've seen a couple of suspected versions of Milky Way out there, but the most recognized model is a somewhat mysterious creation from Kiwiseeds in New Zealand. The most popular guess is that Milky Way was born from Northern Lights and Hash Plant, but it's never been confirmed. There's also a strain called Milky Weigh, with Gelato and Zkittlez genetics, but that lineage is essentially the same as that of Runtz, and not a relative of Milky Way. (I've smoked both Milky strains, though, and the highs are strangely similar.)
Milky Way's name likely stems from the opaque resin glands on its buds, but the bag appeal probably won't be selling most dispensary shoppers. The nugs are nothing special, and the jar smells equal parts cigar box and weed. I happen to like that aroma, but not everyone does. Despite all of this, I'd still recommend Milky Way to any cannabis user, new or old.
Milky Way's high gets straight to the point, leaving me a giggly, red-eyed college boy within minutes. But after the first tidal wave, those stoned giggles turn into a focused euphoria for an hour or so, followed by a smooth descent into munchies and relaxation. I'm never too disoriented to handle business or take a phone call after smoking Milky Way, but I'm still game for a Mario Kart sesh, too. That's a rare balance in adulthood that few of us achieve.
Looks: Although Milky Way's milky trichomes are said to have inspired the name, the resin coverage is solid but unspectacular compared to modern strains. Milky Way still has attractive qualities, though, especially if you miss gnarled, wintergreen buds from older indicas like Afghani and Northern Lights.
Smell: You won't smell candy or fruit, but Milky Way's aroma was the first selling point for my old-school nostrils. Zesty, invigorating notes of hash and menthol (which sometimes combine to create a tobacco smell) and sweet hints of vanilla remind me of a mintier Afghani or Hindu Kush.
Flavor: Those earthy tobacco notes come through strong in Milky Way's smoke, with menthol, minty flavors hitting my tongue upon exhaling. My favorite touch is the back end, however, which is heavy on vanilla, with a surprise nutty aftertaste.
Effects: Milky Way does a great job of bringing the heat without going over the edge. It effectively walks that tightrope between stoned concentration and zoning out, and can toe the line between relaxation and couch lock, as well. Don't get me wrong: The comedown will get you, but Milky Way is kind enough to grant you an hour or two of bliss before the crash hits.
Where to find it: We've seen versions of Milky Way at Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, the Center, Cookies, Emerald Fields, Green Cross of Cherry Creek, the Green Solution, Kind Love, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Native Roots, Park Hill Gardens, Leiffa and Rocky Road, with Emerald Fields growing an in-house version. More stores likely carry the strain, given how many growers and pre-rollers are currently selling it.
Ascend, Cosmos, Joints, Pluto and Veritas Fine Cannabis all have versions of Milky Way flower in stores right now, with Cosmos also selling hash cartridges.
