Why Colorado Tokers Love OG Lime Killer

Working at home during the first four months of the pandemic, I devoured every sports, political and historical podcast in which I could possibly be interested — while also quickly learning to stop sending "You have to check out this podcast" texts to friends (they won't, and they resent it, so stop). And then, finally, I gave in and went for true crime, which inevitably sends me down gruesome, late-night online rabbit holes. Maybe that's why something called OG Lime Killer — a name reserved for grocery-store murderers and Corona chuggers, both of whom rip faces off — sounded alluring during my last dispensary hike.

Created by Denver breeder Ethos Genetics, OG Lime Killer is a mix of Starkiller OG (also a Denver strain) and Lemon OG Haze, a Las Vegas hybrid with a reputation for ramping productivity when consumed in the right doses. But Starkiller was made from a different mold, holding my energy and focus in a vice grip for hours. Combining the opposites sounded like a toss-up in terms of effects, but with nothing safe open besides golf courses, I decided to take that chance. Over a week later, I think I've finally figured out how to use OG Lime Killer without ending up in the dirt.

Being surprised at a creeping high coming from a strain named OG Lime Killer is like expecting the Notorious B.I.G. to wear a medium, yet that's where I found myself on Tuesday evening, staring at a lawnmower and borderline jungle in my front yard for a full twenty minutes before, shamed, putting it away so that I could watch John Wick for a seventh time. Not feeling much after the first bowl, I quickly smoked another, and then one more. By the time I finished the last bowl, I was probably just starting to feel the first, because that high climbed for the next twenty minutes like an instant edible. But the next day, smoking just a little and waiting it out showed the strain's sensitive side, allowing me to cut my hippie lawn into that of a chisel-jawed military man, whacking weeds at both ends without much of a comedown.

Despite the lack of reputation, OG Lime Killer is a well-stocked strain this summer, available at Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, Ajoya, Buddy Boy, Complete Releaf, Denver Clone Store, Doc's Apothecary, The Herbal Center, Herban Underground, Karmaceuticals, Levels, Mile High Green Cross, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Simply Pure, Solace Meds, Starbuds, Terrapin Care Station and Urban Dispensary.

Looks: Lumpy, dense and foxtailing out of control if the grower's not paying attention, OG Lime Killer can look like the cannabis equivalent of an asylum patient. But don't we all tailspin without a little attention? Those dense qualities make for beautiful, frosty oblong buds if properly manicured, with a light-olive color looking even darker thanks to purple spots.

Smell: Gassy up front with a side of heavy pine, OG Lime Killer displays its Sprite characteristics toward the end, with sharp lemon and lime aromas and a hint of zesty citrus rind.

Flavor: Another strain falling in the flavors of a gin and tonic or Tom Collins, OG Lime Killer carries a stiff, dirty punch of skunky pine and new socks, followed by a lemon-lime combo and light herbal notes on the sides of my tongue.

Effects: OG Lime Killer is generally labeled a daytime or "sativa" strain at dispensaries, but its potent high tends to get under my eyes, making me spacey and tired in less than an hour if I smoke more than a bowl. The effects mount for at least ten minutes after a session but can become relatively productive and easy between the ears if smoked in smaller, spaced amounts.

