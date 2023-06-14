Why Colorado Tokers Love Orange Push Pop

The Flintstones has done a remarkable job of staying relevant for a show that was canceled in 1966, mostly thanks to branded cereal and vitamins. But if you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, Flintstones push-up pops were the best connection.
Watching sherbet ooze out of a cardboard tube and then slurping up that frozen, creamy glory is a summer experience every child deserves. With nostalgia such a powerful factor in my weed-buying habits, discovering Orange Push Pop on the dispensary menu in June told me one thing: Let's yabba-dabba-doo this. (All right, so Push Pops are actually lollipops that look like tubes of lipstick, and the Flintstones ice cream was in push-up form, but no stoner in his thirties is going to remember that; chalk it up to the Mandela Effect.)
A cross of Triangle Kush and Orange Cookies from Seed Junky Genetics, Orange Push Pop has a lot more orange creamsicle characteristics than candy notes. The strain's fruity, hashy aroma carries hints of sour oranges, creamy vanilla and rubber, almost like a juiced-up version of Orange Kush or an Orange Julius with weed in it.
Orange-forward strains used to be associated with energy and head-buzzing highs, but newer representations such as Mandarin Sunset and Orange Cookies now have me expecting a face-melting high with a side of couch lock when I smell oranges or tangerines. Despite Orange Push Pop's tendency to be on the relaxing side, the giggly, eye-swelling high still leaves me more than functional. I hope to see more growers taking on this creamy, fruity dessert as summer hits, because it provides a sustained mental chill without freezing the brain.
Looks: Bulky, dense and oblong, Orange Push Pop's buds carry a lot of weight, so they are susceptible to mold or rot. When grown and dried correctly, though, the strain boasts an impressive coat of trichomes, which makes its occasional purple calyxes look like frozen grapes.
Smell: Like a carton of sherbet, Orange Push Pop has an orange-forward flavor with a layer of sourness and a slight hint of creamy vanilla. The dessert-like smell lingers long enough to savor, but danker, skunkier hints of rubber bands and a subtle, zesty back end give the aroma more depth than an average orange strain.
Flavor: Orange Push Pop tastes a little earthier than it smells, but the flavor's replication of the pungent yet creamy orange scent is close enough. Matched with the rubbery, resinous aftertaste, the citrus qualities are reminiscent of an East Coast IPA.
Effects: Although its effects aren't nearly as creative as those of its parent, Orange Push Pop's high is heavily influenced by Triangle Kush, spurring curiosity and interest for a short time before my eyes get too heavy. Still, the physical high isn't debilitating, and I'm even able to cook up a fancy dinner or go on a long walk after the daze clears. You won't take over the world after smoking it, but Orange Push Pop provides solid relaxation without stopping impromptu action if needed.
Where to find it: We've seen versions of Orange Push Pop at 1136 Yuma, Canna City, the Dispensary Littleton, Doc's Apothecary, Elite Cannabis, Emerald Fields, Green Dragon, Greenfields, the Happy Camper, Helping Hands Herbals, Horizon Cannabis, JARS Cannabis, Karing Kind, Levels, Life Flower Dispensary, Nature's Kiss, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Park Hill Gardens, Social Cannabis, Strawberry Fields and Trees.
Antero Sciences and Silver Lake Holdings grow the vast majority of Orange Push Pop flower in the Denver area, while Green Dragon has an in-house cut as well. The Greenery Hash Factory makes Lebanese and Moroccan hash with Orange Push Pop, too, but we haven't seen modern extractions yet. The flower options are both worth a try at $25 an eighth or less, but at the moment, my favorite takes on Orange Push Pop are the Greenery's classic hash mixtures.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]