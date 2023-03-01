Why Colorado Tokers Love Pink Animal Mints

Are animal crackers considered cookies? If not, then what are we supposed to call those animal crackers topped with pink and white frosting? A bag of those are a stoner's fantasy and nightmare wrapped into one, because we can't stop eating them until they're gone.
All I could think about were those stupid frosty crackers (or biscuits, or cookies, or whatever they are) after smoking Pink Animal Mints, because those are the cravings weed tends to conjure. This crippling strain takes lethargy and indulgence to level eleven, however, so make sure the kitchen is full before you smoke, or you could be in for the most expensive Uber Eats order ever. My finances and cholesterol are still recovering.
A mix of Animal Mints, Blue Power and Girl Scout Cookies, Pink Animal Mints is a cauldron of cannabis genetics that includes everything from Master Kush and Sour Dubble to a Girl Scout Cookies backcross. I didn't know any of this before blindly purchasing a bag, but it didn't take long to figure out I was smoking something that felt like four strains in one. Up was down, left was right, and deciding what to watch on TV felt like algebra. A poorly planned face-plant was inevitable, and there was nothing left to do but sip water and ride it out.
With a little preparation and accurate expectations, though, Pink Animal Mints was soothing and an easy cure for evening boredom. My pantry and fridge were stocked, animal crackers included, for the next session, and the entertainment was pre-selected. With zero responsibilities or hard decisions to make, I was able to melt stress and enjoy the moment, which is hard to do nowadays.
Looks: Dense, frosty and streaked in light purple, Pink Animal Mints screams Cookies genetics. The look reminds me of Wedding Cake, only bulkier, with stronger trichome coverage.
Smell: The menthol, minty aspects of Pink Animal Mints are hard to overstate, and they really blast the nostrils. But after one or two more whiffs, I notice hints of gas, skunk and sugar cookie dough, plus a subtle nutty back end.
Flavor: Menthol smokers are likely to enjoy Pink Animal Mints' minty smoke, but don't let the invigorating flavor fool you into thinking there's energy attached. Hints of a hashy vanilla also appear from time to time, but dry notes of rubbery skunk always stick to my cheeks afterward.
Effects: The effects of Pink Animal Mints are equally disorienting and euphoric at the beginning but quickly turn into content laziness and undeniable hunger. Even if you have enough energy to walk out of your house, don't. The functionality is very low with this one, so use it at night or for self-care purposes, and little else.
Where to find it: We've seen Pink Animal Mints on the menu at Ajoya, Alto, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, the Center, Cherry Peak, Colorado Harvest Company, Cookies, the Dispensary Littleton, Emerald Fields, the Farmer's Market, Ganja Gourmet, Golden Meds, the Green Depot, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, the Herbal Center, Karing Kind, Karmaceuticals, Life Flower Dispensary, Lightshade, Little Brown House, Mana Supply Co., Medicine Man, Mighty Tree, Native Roots, NuVue Pharma, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Social Cannabis, Spark, the Stone, and Trees, but more stores likely carry it.
Boulder Built, Cherry, Stratos and Willie's Reserve all have versions of Pink Animal Mints flower out there, while Mighty Melts, Olio and Soiku Bano have all made live extracts of the strain. Boulder Built's flower is a little dense for my liking but checks all the marks otherwise; I've yet to try Cherry's. The extracted versions are all worth seeking out, however. Each one showcases the fresh herbal flavors better than any of the flower I've tried, and the rosin's cleaner high allows for a few more minutes of concentration and energy.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]