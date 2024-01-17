Why Colorado Tokers Love RYLU

Slapping new names on old weed strains is a time-honored tradition for dealers. Growers do it, too, but they get more slack given how much phenotypes, growing environments and all that jazz can change a strain.
Sometimes these one-offs can blow your mind. Loompa's Headband, a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel, has the same genetics as plenty of other strains, but Colorado grower Single Source is able to craft a unique mix of skunk, petrol and juniper berries. Most of the time, however, it's nothing more than the same shit under a different label.
After learning RYLU was an acronym for "Runtz Your Life Up," I was convinced I'd just purchased another retread. Runtz has been a dominant force in commercial cannabis for several years now, with phenohunts producing the likes of Pink Runtz, White Runtz and more. According to RYLU's creator, 710 Labs, the strain was bred in honor of Runtz's impact on the cannabis world, but 710's website notes that RYLU was born from a specific Gelato cut that is different from the vast majority of Runtz out there.
There are quite a few Gelato and Runtz phenos striking out on their own as well, but none of them are pushed by 710 or Billo. Yet even with the pedigree, big-time backing and an enjoyable scent of mulled wine, RYLU doesn't rise above other sugarcoated strains grown at a high level. If you're a big fan of Runtz, Dante's Inferno or anything with consistent purple features, RYLU is worth a shot. This a very low yielder, and it's important to support these labors of love. But if you don't care about colors or are over the Runtz era, RYLU probably won't knock your socks off.
Looks: RYLU looks essentially the same as Runtz, with a deep purple color ingrained in dark-green calyxes and heavy trichome coverage. The nugs are smaller than average with a wispy tip, but they're not exactly light and fluffy, either. Anyone who loves purple weed won't be disappointed.
Smell: A heavy blast of gas, berries and anise or licorice hits my nose first, with notes of pine, sugar and a spicy back end providing more layers. It's complex, but the gassy, anise aromas and zesty finish can be overpowering, especially when the herb is dry.
Flavor: Sweeter on the tastebuds than in my nostrils, RYLU's licorice and sugary aspects really come through in the smoke. A dry, resinous mix of pine and skunk comes in later, providing both balance and bitterness when mixed with licorice. However, RYLU extractions are much sweeter on the palate.
Effects: Mental and physical relaxation are immediate after smoking RYLU, but I'm never robbed of energy or put to sleep within the hour. Tunnel vision and a lack of urgency are common, and I'm sure my eyes look like a couple of fishing bobbers, but RYLU, like Runtz, allows me to wander through the day blissfully stoned and open-minded. The munchies are below average, too, which is rare for a strain of such potency.
Where to find it: We've seen RYLU at Boulder Wellness Cannabis Co., the Center, Colorado Harvest Company, the Dab by Silverpeak, the Green Solution, Golden Meds, Greenfields, Karing Kind, Lakeshore Cannabis, Lightshade, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Pure Dispensary, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Road, Space Station Dispensary, Stadium Gardens and Unity Road, but more stores probably carry it.
710 Labs grows most, if not all, of the RYLU flower available in Colorado dispensaries right now, while 710 and Billo both make extracted versions of the strain. Dialed In makes gummies with 710's rosin as well, which is a fairly new collaboration. Although 710's RYLU rosin is top-notch and the buds look great, the flower is on the dryer end and doesn't stand above the many other Runtz cuts I've seen.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected].