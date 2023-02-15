Why Colorado Tokers Love Sherbacio

Southwest Airlines proved it over the holidays: Life really does come at us fast. When surprise bills, mountains of work or travel obstacles punch you in the gut, sometimes the best thing to do is take a deep breath and regroup. If that doesn't work, then coffee or a stroll around the block might help. And if those don't do the trick, maybe you should call on Sherbacio.
This hybrid of Sunset Sherbet and Gelato #41 from Alien Labs won't put you into overdrive, nor will it activate some hidden problem-solving function within you. But Sherbacio does provide a sense of mental comfort and an open-minded attitude, allowing me to approach or reapproach challenges with more ease than usual. This method isn't successful every time, but I care a lot less about failures.
I was never told much about Sherbacio before our encounter, and the budtender only described the strain as a 50/50 hybrid. In the cannabis world, a "50/50" hybrid can result in many different effects, especially when the buds look like every other hulked-up Cookies variety out there. A sharp hint of gas in the Sherbacio jar gave me hope that I was on the peak of a new addition to my daytime stash, though, so I gave it a shot. And while I didn't hit a bull's-eye, Sherbacio scored major points.
Sherbacio shouldn't be pulled out until after 5 p.m. if you have plans in public. Even if your tolerance can handle the physicality, droopy eyes and slow reflexes give you away. Still, this piece of gas candy definitely has its uses. Creative thinking momentarily increased after each of my sessions with the strain, and the motivation to carry out any creative ideas lasted just long enough. Although nothing about Sherbacio's sensory qualities stood out, the effects were more than enough to keep me coming back — especially when I have writer's block.
Looks: Modern in every aspect, Sherbacio's compact wintergreen buds are speckled with violet spots and covered in sharp trichomes. I would be hard-pressed to spot Sherbacio in a lineup of other Cookies, Gelato and Sherbert strains, but that doesn't make it any less intimidating.
Smell: The candy-like sweetness we've come to expect from Sherbacio's parents is very noticeable. Pinch those nugs, and you'll get notes of tropical and citrus fruits, followed by a surprise (and welcome dose) of gas. The gas notes are heavy but not overpowering, thanks to an earthy, oily back end that tends to linger.
Flavor: Sherbacio's flavor mimics the aroma effectively, which isn't always the case with cannabis. Sweet, sugary notes with subtle hints of citrus and berries are backed up by heavy smacks of gas and juniper and a nutty aftertaste.
Effects: Don't expect to tackle a to-do list after smoking Sherbacio, but it will give you a sunnier disposition when monotonous chores or surprise hassles pop up. My eyes feel heavier and I might move a half-step slower, but there's little to no brain fog, and the creative juices flow consistently. Just make sure to accomplish whatever you set out to do early, because physical relaxation is going to take over eventually.
Where to find it: We've seen Sherbacio at A Cut Above, Colorado Harvest Company, Eclipse Cannabis Company, Elite Cannabis, Emerald Fields, Golden Meds, Green Dragon, the Green Solution, the Healing Tree, the Herbal Center, Horizon Cannabis, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Potco, Rocky Road and Xclusive Cannabis, but it's likely sold elsewhere.
Bloom County, Clearwater and Snaxland all have different versions of Sherbacio out there, and Dialed In has collaborated with Bloom County to make rosin gummies in the past. Clearwater's cut is my favorite Sherbacio in Colorado right now, but Bloom County's is a solid choice, too. However, the selection for Sherbacio concentrate is currently pretty thin in Denver.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]