Why Colorado Tokers Love The Soap

For a child, discovering swear words is a magical mixture of independence and vulgarity. Inevitably, though, that forbidden slang slips out in front of the parents, and that's when we learn what soap tastes like. I'll never forget the floral, chemical flavor of lavender-scented Dial, but that never stopped me from sounding like Joe Pesci after stubbing my toe, either. Smoking the Soap, I've learned, is better for the pain and nuking my vocabulary.
Don't worry: I'm not on a Tide Pod kick. The Soap is a notorious cannabis strain known for scrubbing brains more effectively than any castile or beauty bar could hope to. A hybrid of Animal Mints and Kush Mints from Seed Junky Genetics and popularized by Cookies, this backcrossed heavyweight is intimidating yet nurturing. The cream of Colorado's cannabis growers has gravitated toward the strain as well, giving dispensary shoppers plenty of worthy representations to try out.
The Soap's ability to wash away stress and anxiety has made the strain a popular budtender recommendation for daytime sessions, a designation with which I completely agree. Each high feels like something new, exciting and therapeutic, and the side effects are relatively easy to guard against. Physical relaxation can accompany the Soap's creative and stimulating high, too, but not often.
Notes of cheese, mint and pine in the Soap all have aromatic qualities that remind me of scented soaps made with botanic blends and goat's milk, allowing my nostrils to block out the traditional "weed" smells of gas and skunk. It's not quite my grandma's bathroom, but it does make me feel cleaner. Share a joint of the Soap with a friend, and there's a good chance you'll feel the same way.
Looks: Longer than the average hybrid with decent density, the Soap's buds are generally bright green, with heavy trichome coverage and a strong presence of orange pistils. Light-blue and purple spots appear occasionally but not always, and the awe factor is always high.
Smell: The Soap's smell is consistently diverse but gets clearer with experience. Equally powerful notes of cheese, mint and pine hit my nostrils immediately, with gassy and skunky aromas playing rare backup roles. The scent is more dry and savory than sweet, and I can't get enough.
Flavor: Expect a similar flavor profile to the smell, but with more citrus and rubber. The Soap's triage of cheese, mint and pine is still very present, however, with all three characteristics dancing around my tongue and cheeks long after the session is over. It's a required taste, but definitely more enjoyable than lavender Dial.
Effects: Like the smell, the Soap's high is liable to take me in several directions, with the effects largely depending on my mental and physical states entering the experience. No matter what, though, the mental relief and euphoria are both off the charts, and the comedown is surprisingly manageable for such a potent strain. Foggy brain and harsher-than-average cottonmouth were two reoccurring side effects, though the brain fog only occurred after my third bowl.
Where to find it: We've recently seen the Soap at 1136 Yuma, Cookies, Elite Cannabis, Ganja Gourmet, Greenfields, the Green Depot, Golden Meds, Green Man Cannabis, Green Valley Dispensary, the Herbal Cure, Harvest House, House of Dankness, Kaya Cannabis, Life Flower Dispensary, L'Eagle, Magic City Cannabis, Native Roots, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Police and Thieves, Pure Dispensary, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Social Cannabis, Spark, Titan Health, Twin Peaks Dispensary and Unity Road, but more Denver dispensaries likely carry it.
The Soap is a popular strain among some of Colorado's more respected cultivators, with the likes of Bubba's Kush, Cherry, Cookies, Magic City Farms, Rare Dankness and Snaxland all growing versions in Colorado. AO Extracts, Blaze Extracts and Olio all have extracted versions of the Soap out there, too, and we'd be surprised if more growers and extractors haven't taken on the strain.
