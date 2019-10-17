Ten Halloween Movies and Horror Flicks Stoners Would Love

Cannabis and Halloween go together like peanut butter and jelly...as long as you're consuming them from a couch. Weed is great for watching a horror movie and gorging on snacks, but I don't need a joint before walking through a haunted house or taking a Ouija board to a graveyard.

I'd much rather connect with cannabis and the children of the night through my TV. Halloween has to be the number-one holiday in terms of movies, with a heavyweight mix of horror, seasonal and humor sensibilities. And all of that animation, nostalgia and cheesiness gets even better with cannabis.

Before the Pumpkin King arrives, here are ten Halloween movies and horror flicks made even better by the plant.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Diving into the worlds created by Tim Burton's films is fun for anyone using cannabis (and a number of other substances), and Nightmare Before Christmas has enough trippy animation to enjoy twice a year (at least). The beauty of the movie is that you can watch it both on Halloween and Christmas, and its songs, storyline and animation make for a great watch regardless of the nostalgia factor. Nightmare is a movie more than worthy of handing down to future generations, but enjoy this one at least once this fall when the kids are in bed and the bong is out. Just try not to get "This is Halloween" stuck in your head after a bowl.

Young Frankenstein

Viewers today can't seem to sit still for more than a few minutes, so most black-and-white movies might not have lasting appeal if you weren't burnt off a couple of bong hits of Kosher Kush. While Mel Brooks's classic horror spoof doesn't need the reefer to be hilarious, with classic performances from Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle and Cloris Leachman, Feldman's bug eyes are even funnier after a joint, and the ’30s-style sets and sound effects seem older and dustier (in a good way). Some of us need a good laugh in between all the scares.

The Shining

The Shining is already creepy as shit — we totally get that. But imagine having your mind racing on Ghost Train Haze as you watch those goddamn twins in the hallway or that furry fucker scene upstairs with the bear costume. Add in the fact that the movie is based on a book inspired by the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, has a documentary about its Stanley Kubrick weirdness and has a sequel coming out soon, and you have yourself a good old-fashioned stoner rabbit hole to dive into.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

If you want to watch the newer one or its shitbag of sequels, fine. But the original 1974 version is plenty creepy enough. Take a couple of rips, and those cannibalistic, backwoods antics will seem scarier on grainy ’70s film than the high definition we get today. The movie's behind-the-scenes horror stories have become somewhat of a legend, too, and another late-night rabbit hole.

Call some friends over to throw popcorn at the screen during Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. File photo

Nosferatu

Another one that'll creep you to the core, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is almost 100 years old — and that's why the film is so scary. Or funny, if you have enough people to watch it with. Nosferatu is great for a group session, because it's a silent film, so you can stay chatty while passing the joint around. If you do decide to keep quiet and turn off the lights, however, that smoke-filled room will get scary as fast as you see what Count Orlok is up to.

Trick r' Treat

Anyone who misses Creepshow or Tales From the Crypt would love this more modern take on sketch horror. The cast and budget are good enough, but it's the heart and Halloween spirit that captures you. Smoke some Witches Weed or Frankenberry, and get lost in tales that cover all the horror pillars: mean children and bullies getting their due, witches taking advantage of grabby dudes, and unnatural beings scaring the shit out of a curmudgeonly old man who doesn't give out candy. It's basically a fucked-up Halloween version of A Christmas Carol.

Halloween

You can't leave Halloween off any Halloween movie list. The latest try on Michael Myers in 2018 was a fun take on the franchise while keeping the original story's universe alive, and Rob Zombie's versions from the early 2000s are entertaining enough after a blunt. But this is the granddaddy of all slasher flicks, and the killing scenes and accompanying music are the ultimate in nostalgia. If you're having a horror-movie marathon full of dabs and munchies, this is an obvious start.

The Addams Family

Haven't seen the new animated version? You don't need to. Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci and Christopher Lloyd made a family movie in 1991 that doesn't depend on nostalgia or carry campy special effects. It's creepy and funny for the kids, and (after a joint) kooky enough for adults. And the plot details — a swindling new love interest, séances and booby traps — are pure ’90s.

Coraline

The animation is outstanding and weird, and the plot is dark and surprisingly adult. Big spiders appear, hands are severed — shit gets weird. If you haven't seen Coraline before, burn one and turn it on. Don't smoke anything too crazy: Sueño, SAGE and Strawberry Diesel are all fun highs that can keep you creative and semi-focused.

Any Creature Feature Movie

Most of us are too young to remember Creature Features, but the format went like this: TV host in 1970s, ’80s or ’90s broadcasts old horror and Japanese monster movies, ranging from campy to classic, with a few wisecracks before and after commercial breaks. You can still find a few blurry recordings of them on YouTube, but the movies themselves are perfect for weed-smoking horror buffs. The Universal classics, such as Dracula, Frankenstein and The Creature From the Black Lagoon, Godzilla and King Kong flicks, and B-movie horrors like The Raven and Attack of the 50 Foot Woman were all part of it. It's all pulp and pot, baby.