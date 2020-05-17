Reader: A Sad Loss for Denver Music. Long Live the King!

After fourteen years, 3 Kings Tavern has closed for good.

Marty Killorin, who opened the rock club at 60 South Broadway with Jim Norris (who now owns Mutiny Information Cafe) and Jeff Campbell in early 2006, says that they were running out of money and had gotten behind on rent during the COVID-19 shutdowns. “I could come out of pocket to pay it, but it’s kind of like throwing out good money after bad,” Killorin says. “But these things happen."

And so when restaurants and bars are finally allowed to reopen, the doors of 3 Kings will remain closed. But the memories remain. Says Randy:

And so it begins. Congratulations on a historic run!



Comments James:

Saw some AMAZING shows there over the years, all kinds of genres. A sad loss for Denver venues. It had the dive bar appeal without actually being a dive, it was nicer than that. RIP.

Adds Marcelo:

Well, that sucks ass. So many awesome metal shows at that spot. Damn.



Responds Timothy:

Another one bites the dust. Sad for our community.

Notes Andrew:

I don't know how any bar can stay in business in 2020. This one really stings.

Adds Brooke:

I’m so sad to see everything go. Running down Broadway has been a bummer, and the worst part is it will continue to happen everywhere.



Offers David:

Such a great venue for local bands like mine to be able to play...you treated us like rock stars, and that green room was awesome. Thank you and thank you.



Concludes Joe:

Long live the King!



Killorin will remember the good times at 3 Kings. "We got in at a really good time and had great local support and great neighbors," he recalls. "It couldn't have been any better. I just wish it didn't end the way it did."

Did you go to 3 Kings? What was your favorite night there? Post a comment or share your memories at editorial@westword.com. And don't miss our slideshow documenting fourteen years of shows at 3 Kings!