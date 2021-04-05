The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

- Local
This week, Railroad Earth's Todd Sheaffer and Coral Creek's Chris Thompson kick off their spring duo tour, which includes a number of Colorado dates through April and May, while the Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue plays four nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Also on tap are Denver punk band Red Stinger at the Oriental Theater and Boulder electronic producer and saxophonist SoDown at the Boulder Theater for two nights.
Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this week:
Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson
Monday, April 5, 6 p.m.
Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 East 38th Avenue
$180-$220
Railroad Earth frontman Todd Sheaffer and Coral Creek multi-instrumentalist Chris Thompson, who both know their way around bluegrass, kick off their spring tour, which includes a number of Colorado shows in April and May.
Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson
Tuesday, April 6, 5:30 p.m.
Coda Brewing, 12965 South Golden Road, Golden
$30-$245
See Monday, April 5.
SoDown
Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street
$40
Electronic producer and saxophonist SoDown plays two nights at the Boulder Theater. AVRY opens on Wednesday, and Juleye opens on Thursday.
Andrew Vogt Quartet: Tribute to Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper
Thursdays in April, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15
Andrew Vogt pays homage to saxophonists Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper, who helped define the West Coast jazz sound of the ’50s.
Brad Corrigan
Thursday, April 8, 7 p.m.
Online
$15-$50
Dispatch singer and guitarist Brad Corrigan livestreams a show from Stone Cottage Studios with Tim Snider and Jonny Branch. A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit Corrigan's nonprofit, Love Light & Melody, as well as Boulder nonprofit Conscious Alliance.
Red Stinger
Thursday, April 8, 8:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$15
Denver punk band Red Stinger celebrates the release of its new album, The Scriptures Dawning. King Rat's Luke Schmaltz opens.
Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue
Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11, 6:45 and 9:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$125
Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue, which formed in 2005, includes members of the foremost Grateful Dead offshoot family bands, including Dark Star Orchestra. It kicks off its four-night run at Cervantes' on Thursday.
Zealot
Thursday, April 8, 7 and 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$40-$120
Local indie rock band Zealot is fronted by Luke Hunter James-Erickson of the Don’ts and Be Carefuls, guitarist and singer Vincent of Le Divorce, bassist Suzi Allegra of Fingers of the Sun, and drummer Michael King of the Outfit. The quartet plays two sets in support of its new single, "The Seeing Place."
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
