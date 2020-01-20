The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet Ranky Tanky headlines the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in support of Good Time, which just recently got a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Album. Rapper GZA brings brings his 25th-anniversary tour of Liquid Swords to Summit on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are Motion City Soundtrack at Summit, Cold War Kids at the Ogden Theatre and The Almost at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Motion City Soundtrack

$35, 6 p.m., Summit

Tnertle

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tribute to Black Classical Composers

$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21



GZA

$25, 7:30 p.m., Summit

The Almost

$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Chris Farren

$13, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Cold War Kids

$26.75-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Vanner

$19-$69, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Card Catalog

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Neon Moon

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Colter Wall

$29.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Ranky Tanky

$16-$59, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Portrayal of Guilt

$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Yacht

$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings and Bill Stewart Trio

$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

