The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet Ranky Tanky headlines the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in support of Good Time, which just recently got a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Album. Rapper GZA brings brings his 25th-anniversary tour of Liquid Swords to Summit on Tuesday. Also on tap this week are Motion City Soundtrack at Summit, Cold War Kids at the Ogden Theatre and The Almost at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
Motion City Soundtrack
$35, 6 p.m., Summit
Tnertle
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Tribute to Black Classical Composers
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Motion City Soundtrack
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 / 7:00pm @ The Summit Music Hall 1902 Blake St Denver CO 802021902 Blake St, Denver CO 80202
-
The Almost and All Get Out
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 / 6:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 802022009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202
-
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
GZA
$25, 7:30 p.m., Summit
The Almost
$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Chris Farren
$13, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
Cold War Kids
$26.75-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Vanner
$19-$69, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Card Catalog
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Neon Moon
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Colter Wall
$29.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Ranky Tanky
$16-$59, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Portrayal of Guilt
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Yacht
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings and Bill Stewart Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!