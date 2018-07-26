Lenny Kravitz, Waka Flocka Flame and Every New Concert Announcement

Waka Flocka Flame headlines the Ogden Theatre in August.

Lenny Kravitz, who's set to release Raise Vibration in September, headlines the 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, October 2, with Curtis Harding opening. Tickets, $54.75 to $104.75, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society presents Waka Flocka Flame, Junglepussy and Just Call Me Carl at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, August 25. Tickets, $15 to $18, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Blackbear headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, October 19, with DVBBS opening. Tickets, $45 to $85, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.