Lenny Kravitz, Waka Flocka Flame and Every New Concert Announcement

Lenny Kravitz, who's set to release Raise Vibration in September, headlines the 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, October 2, with Curtis Harding opening. Tickets, $54.75 to $104.75, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.
Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society presents Waka Flocka Flame, Junglepussy and Just Call Me Carl at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, August 25. Tickets, $15 to $18, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.
Blackbear headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, October 19, with DVBBS opening. Tickets, $45 to $85, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Authority Zero: Fri., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Dog Fashion Disco: Thu., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
KBong: Sun., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
King Iso and King Kash: Fri., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
¡Mayday! from Strange Music: Thu., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Cam: With Lucie Silvas, Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $35.
Chris Anthony Youth Project Presents Inspire 6: Featuring Spinphony with special guest Professional Dance Group Silverback, Wed., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $100-$250.
EKALI: With Slumberjack, Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $23.
Novo Amor: Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $18.50.
Orgone: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25.
Reignwolf: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Riot Ten: With Krimer, Carbin, Fransis Derelle, Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$23.
Spencer Crandall: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
G Jones: Thu., Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m., $25-$27.
Rising Appalachia: Fri., Sept. 28, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Two Friends: Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Valentino Khan: Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Gravitas Recordings Showcase: Feat. Psymbionic and Au5 with Supersillyus, Edamame, Bassline Drift, Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
KBong: Thu., Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m., $13-$15.
Lil Baby: With YK Osiris, City Girls, Kollision, B La B, Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Michael Christmas and Sylvan LaCue: With Khary, Vintage Lee, Treazon, Tue., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Nightmares on Wax Live Band: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Official Tedeschi Trucks Band Aftershow: With Watermelon Funk feat. members of Tedeschi Trucks Band, Marcus King Band, JJ Grey & Mofro and more, Sat., July 28, 10 p.m., $15-$20.
KBPI Mistletoe Jam: Halestorm and In This Moment: With New Year's Day, Sat., Dec. 1, 6 p.m., $36.50-$85.
Lenny Kravitz: With Curtis Harding, Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $54.75-$104.75.
Borgore: With GG Magree, Benda, Tue., Oct. 9, 9 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 10, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
The Main Squeeze: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Perpetual Groove and Kung Fu: Thu., Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$27.50.
Shoreline Mafia: Mon., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $22-$50.
SoDown: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Benyaro: Sun., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Chamanas: Tue., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
The Goddamn Gallows: Sun., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
POND: Mon., Oct. 22, 9:30 p.m., $16-$18.
SIMS & Air Credits: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Sure Sure: Sat., Nov. 3, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Your Smith (fka Caroline Smith): Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Joywave and Sir Sly: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $24.50.
Throwing Shade Live 2018: Sun., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35.
Authority Zero: Sun., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
CBDB and Wild Adriatic: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
KBong: Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Tatanka: With Project 432, Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dreamers Delight: Fri., Aug. 24, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Liz Brasher: Sun., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
MZG: Thu., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Pwnage Method: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Top Flite Empire and Mickey Factz: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Valley Maker: Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Blow: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Coastal Wives: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dog Fashion Disco (acoustic set): Sat., Oct. 20, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Favors (album release): Wed., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Float Like a Buffalo + Silver and Smoke (EP release): Fri., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt: Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Mike Yung: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Smooth Hound Smith: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Xkape: Thu., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Batushka: Sun., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Conquer Everest (album release): Sat., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Counterparts and Being As an Ocean: Tue., Oct. 2, 6 p.m., $18-$20.
Earthless: With Mad Alchemy, Cloud Catcher, Green Druid, Sun., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Minus the Bear: Tue., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society: Waka Flocka Flame: With Junglepussy, Just Call Me Carl, Sat., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Underoath: With Dance Gavin Dance, The Plot in You, Fri., Nov. 23, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $35-$38.
Hairball: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
After the Burial: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$24.
Beartooth: Sat., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25-$200.
Palaye Royale: Sun., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $17-$125.
She Wants Revenge: Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $27.50-$200.
Blackbear: With DVBBS, Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $45-$85.
Alex Bugnon: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Kenny Lattimore: Fri., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Loving the Alien (David Bowie tribute): Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mason Jennings: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Joyce Manor: Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!