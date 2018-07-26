 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Waka Flocka Flame headlines the Ogden Theatre in August.EXPAND
Waka Flocka Flame headlines the Ogden Theatre in August.
Brandon Marshall

Lenny Kravitz, Waka Flocka Flame and Every New Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | July 26, 2018 | 6:35am
AA

Lenny Kravitz, who's set to release Raise Vibration in September, headlines the 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, October 2, with Curtis Harding opening. Tickets, $54.75 to $104.75, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society presents Waka Flocka Flame, Junglepussy and Just Call Me Carl at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, August 25. Tickets, $15 to $18, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

Blackbear headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, October 19, with DVBBS opening. Tickets, $45 to $85, go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

THE BLACK SHEEP

Authority Zero: Fri., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Dog Fashion Disco: Thu., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
KBong: Sun., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
King Iso and King Kash: Fri., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
¡Mayday! from Strange Music: Thu., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $16-$21.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cam: With Lucie Silvas, Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $35.
Chris Anthony Youth Project Presents Inspire 6: Featuring Spinphony with special guest Professional Dance Group Silverback, Wed., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $100-$250.
EKALI: With Slumberjack, Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $23.
Novo Amor: Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $18.50.
Orgone: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25.
Reignwolf: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Riot Ten: With Krimer, Carbin, Fransis Derelle, Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$23.
Spencer Crandall: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

BOULDER THEATER

G Jones: Thu., Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m., $25-$27.
Rising Appalachia: Fri., Sept. 28, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Two Friends: Sat., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Valentino Khan: Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Gravitas Recordings Showcase: Feat. Psymbionic and Au5 with Supersillyus, Edamame, Bassline Drift, Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
KBong: Thu., Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m., $13-$15.
Lil Baby: With YK Osiris, City Girls, Kollision, B La B, Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Michael Christmas and Sylvan LaCue: With Khary, Vintage Lee, Treazon, Tue., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Nightmares on Wax Live Band: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Official Tedeschi Trucks Band Aftershow: With Watermelon Funk feat. members of Tedeschi Trucks Band, Marcus King Band, JJ Grey & Mofro and more, Sat., July 28, 10 p.m., $15-$20.

1STBANK CENTER

KBPI Mistletoe Jam: Halestorm and In This Moment: With New Year's Day, Sat., Dec. 1, 6 p.m., $36.50-$85.
Lenny Kravitz: With Curtis Harding, Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $54.75-$104.75.

FOX THEATRE

Borgore: With GG Magree, Benda, Tue., Oct. 9, 9 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 10, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
The Main Squeeze: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Perpetual Groove and Kung Fu: Thu., Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$27.50.
Shoreline Mafia: Mon., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $22-$50.
SoDown: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Benyaro: Sun., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Chamanas: Tue., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
The Goddamn Gallows: Sun., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
POND: Mon., Oct. 22, 9:30 p.m., $16-$18.
SIMS & Air Credits: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Sure Sure: Sat., Nov. 3, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Your Smith (fka Caroline Smith): Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Joywave and Sir Sly: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $24.50.
Throwing Shade Live 2018: Sun., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Authority Zero: Sun., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
CBDB and Wild Adriatic: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
KBong: Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Tatanka: With Project 432, Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Dreamers Delight: Fri., Aug. 24, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Liz Brasher: Sun., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
MZG: Thu., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Pwnage Method: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Top Flite Empire and Mickey Factz: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Valley Maker: Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE

The Blow: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Coastal Wives: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dog Fashion Disco (acoustic set): Sat., Oct. 20, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Favors (album release): Wed., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Float Like a Buffalo + Silver and Smoke (EP release): Fri., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt: Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Mike Yung: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Smooth Hound Smith: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Xkape: Thu., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Batushka: Sun., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Conquer Everest (album release): Sat., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Counterparts and Being As an Ocean: Tue., Oct. 2, 6 p.m., $18-$20.
Earthless: With Mad Alchemy, Cloud Catcher, Green Druid, Sun., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

OGDEN THEATRE

Minus the Bear: Tue., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society: Waka Flocka Flame: With Junglepussy, Just Call Me Carl, Sat., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Underoath: With Dance Gavin Dance, The Plot in You, Fri., Nov. 23, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $35-$38.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Hairball: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

After the Burial: Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$24.
Beartooth: Sat., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25-$200.
Palaye Royale: Sun., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $17-$125.
She Wants Revenge: Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $27.50-$200.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Blackbear: With DVBBS, Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $45-$85.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Alex Bugnon: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Kenny Lattimore: Fri., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Loving the Alien (David Bowie tribute): Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mason Jennings: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

SUMMIT

Joyce Manor: Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20-$25.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >