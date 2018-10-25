Disturbed, The 1975 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Disturbed brings its Evolution world tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, January 16, with Three Days Grace opening. Tickets, $44 to $79, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.

The 1975 headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 30, with Pale Waves and No Rome opening. Tickets, $46.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.