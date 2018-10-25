 


Disturbed headlines the Pepsi Center in January.EXPAND
Disturbed headlines the Pepsi Center in January.
Travis Shinn

Disturbed, The 1975 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 25, 2018 | 7:19am
Disturbed brings its Evolution world tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, January 16, with Three Days Grace opening. Tickets, $44 to $79, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.

The 1975 headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 30, with Pale Waves and No Rome opening. Tickets, $46.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.

Bob Mould, who is set to release Sunshine Rock in February, will be at the Gothic Theatre with his band on Tuesday, February 26. Tickets, $29.75, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

The Band of Heathens: Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Snow Tha Product: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Born a New: Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Dooz Day: With Doozy, Sat., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Fortune's Fool: Wed., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
U.S. Bombs: Tue., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
X-Mas In Necropolis 9: Fri., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $5-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

American Aquarium: Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $18.
Aurora: With Talos, Mon., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $20.
Chris Knight: Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tue., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $25.
The Districts: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $16.

BOULDER THEATER

Joshua Radin & Lissie: With Lily Kershaw, Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt: Sun., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$125.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Dave East: Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$127.
Keller Williams’ PettyGrass: Ft. The Hillbenders, Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $27.50-$32.
Marc Rebillet: Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Switchfoot: With Tyson Motsenbocker, Sat., March 30, 6:30 & 7:15 p.m., $35.

GLOBE HALL

Cosmic Joe: Sat., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Mike Krol: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Strings and the Box: Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ten Fé: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Bob Mould Band: Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $29.75.
Delain and Amorphis: Mon., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $32-$38.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Laura Gibson: Sun., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Still Woozy: Thu., Jan. 31, 9:30 p.m., $12.
SubDocta: Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$20.

OGDEN THEATRE

Chris Robinson Brotherhood: Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Ella Mai: Mon., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$33.
Graveyard and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats: With Demob Happy, Sat., March 23, 7 p.m., $29.50.
LP: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25.
The Midnight: Sat., April 27, 9 p.m., $25.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Middleditch and Schwartz: Sat., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
Whose Live Anyway?: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50/VIP $65.

PEPSI CENTER

Disturbed: With Three Days Grace, Wed., Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m., $44-$79.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Chris Isaak: Mon., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt: Mon., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The 1975: With Pale Wave and No Rome, Tue., April 30, 7 p.m., $46.95-$89.50.
Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Kitchen Dwellers, Thu., May 2, 6 p.m., $42.50-$75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Citizen Dan - Steely Dan Tribute: Fri., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

SUMMIT

Biz Markie: Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$45.
Neon Masq: Black-light masquerade concert and art show, Sat., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $20.

SWALLOW HILL

Coyote Poets of the Universe: Fri., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Flor de Toloache: Sun., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Joe Henry: Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Miguel Espinoza and Michele Castro: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Mister G: Sat., Jan. 26, 11 a.m., $12-$18.
Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore: With 3hattrio, Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $24-$26.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

