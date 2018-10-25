Disturbed, The 1975 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Disturbed brings its Evolution world tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, January 16, with Three Days Grace opening. Tickets, $44 to $79, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.
The 1975 headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 30, with Pale Waves and No Rome opening. Tickets, $46.95 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.
Bob Mould, who is set to release Sunshine Rock in February, will be at the Gothic Theatre with his band on Tuesday, February 26. Tickets, $29.75, go on sale Friday, October 26, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Band of Heathens: Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Snow Tha Product: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Born a New: Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Dooz Day: With Doozy, Sat., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Fortune's Fool: Wed., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
U.S. Bombs: Tue., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
X-Mas In Necropolis 9: Fri., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $5-$10.
American Aquarium: Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $18.
Aurora: With Talos, Mon., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $20.
Chris Knight: Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tue., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $25.
The Districts: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $16.
Joshua Radin & Lissie: With Lily Kershaw, Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt: Sun., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$125.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Dave East: Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$127.
Keller Williams’ PettyGrass: Ft. The Hillbenders, Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $27.50-$32.
Marc Rebillet: Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Switchfoot: With Tyson Motsenbocker, Sat., March 30, 6:30 & 7:15 p.m., $35.
Cosmic Joe: Sat., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Mike Krol: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Strings and the Box: Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ten Fé: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Bob Mould Band: Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $29.75.
Delain and Amorphis: Mon., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $32-$38.
Laura Gibson: Sun., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Still Woozy: Thu., Jan. 31, 9:30 p.m., $12.
SubDocta: Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$20.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood: Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Ella Mai: Mon., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$33.
Graveyard and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats: With Demob Happy, Sat., March 23, 7 p.m., $29.50.
LP: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25.
The Midnight: Sat., April 27, 9 p.m., $25.
Middleditch and Schwartz: Sat., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
Whose Live Anyway?: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50/VIP $65.
Disturbed: With Three Days Grace, Wed., Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m., $44-$79.
Chris Isaak: Mon., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt: Mon., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
The 1975: With Pale Wave and No Rome, Tue., April 30, 7 p.m., $46.95-$89.50.
Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Kitchen Dwellers, Thu., May 2, 6 p.m., $42.50-$75.
Citizen Dan - Steely Dan Tribute: Fri., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Biz Markie: Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$45.
Neon Masq: Black-light masquerade concert and art show, Sat., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $20.
Coyote Poets of the Universe: Fri., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Flor de Toloache: Sun., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Joe Henry: Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Miguel Espinoza and Michele Castro: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Mister G: Sat., Jan. 26, 11 a.m., $12-$18.
Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore: With 3hattrio, Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
