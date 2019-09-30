The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Jonas Brothers bring their Happiness Begins Tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, while RÜFÜS DU SOL headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday and Thursday. Also on tap this weekend are Marina at the Mission Ballroom, Sigrid at the Gothic Theatre and Kishi Bashi at the Ogden Theatre. Periphery plays the Summit, and Barry Osborne performs at Swallow Hill Music. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Tyler Childers
$39.50-$59.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Marina
$48.50-$88.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Speak Low if You Speak Love
$13-$15, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Wilder Woods
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Tyler Childers
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre 18300 W Alameda Pkwy Morrison CO 8046518300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison CO 80465
-
Ghost - The Band
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Budweiser Events Center 5290 Arena Circle Loveland CO 805385290 Arena Circle, Loveland CO 80538
-
Wilder Woods - Band
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Bluebird Theater 3317 E. Colfax Ave Denver CO 802063317 E. Colfax Ave, Denver CO 80206
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
Jonas Brothers
$54.95-$499.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lewis Capaldi
$29.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Periphery
$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit
The Waterboys
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Despised Icon
$20, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Global Livingston Institute’s 10th Anniversary Concert
$20-$250, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Paula Cole
$48-$65, 8 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden
Titus Andronicus
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
RÜFÜS DU SOL (also October 3)
$46.50-$79.50 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Kishi Bashi
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Sigrid
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Lagwagon and Face to Face
$29.50, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
BJ the Chicago Kid
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Pharcyde (also October 3)
$33-$43, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Wheelchair Sports Camp
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden
$35, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
$20-$50, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
The Bluegrass Generals
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Call Your Girlfriend
$30-$37, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Barry Osborne
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Bleached
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!