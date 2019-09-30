The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Jonas Brothers bring their Happiness Begins Tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, while RÜFÜS DU SOL headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday and Thursday. Also on tap this weekend are Marina at the Mission Ballroom, Sigrid at the Gothic Theatre and Kishi Bashi at the Ogden Theatre. Periphery plays the Summit, and Barry Osborne performs at Swallow Hill Music. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Tyler Childers

$39.50-$59.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Marina

$48.50-$88.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Speak Low if You Speak Love

$13-$15, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Wilder Woods

$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1



Jonas Brothers

$54.95-$499.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lewis Capaldi

$29.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Periphery

$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit

The Waterboys

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Despised Icon

$20, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Global Livingston Institute’s 10th Anniversary Concert

$20-$250, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Paula Cole

$48-$65, 8 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden

Titus Andronicus

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2



RÜFÜS DU SOL (also October 3)

$46.50-$79.50 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Kishi Bashi

$23-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Sigrid

$18-$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Lagwagon and Face to Face

$29.50, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

BJ the Chicago Kid

$23-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Pharcyde (also October 3)

$33-$43, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Wheelchair Sports Camp

$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3



Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden

$35, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$20-$50, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

The Bluegrass Generals

$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Call Your Girlfriend

$30-$37, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Barry Osborne

$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Bleached

$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

