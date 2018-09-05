Lake Street Dive's New Album Free Yourself Up Marks an Exciting Evolution

After fourteen years and five albums, Lake Street Dive decided it was time to shake things up. With the addition of keyboardist and vocalist Akie Bermiss — along with back-to-basics collaborative songwriting and self-production — the Minneapolis jazzy soul band has shifted its sound and artistic vision.

Just listen to the band's sixth album, Free Yourself Up, which boasts a more developed, fuller sound than previous projects. Songs “Good Kisser” and “Red Light Kisses” showcase the warmth and funk that Bermiss provides on the keys and as a backing vocalist.

Over the years, Lake Street Dive has looked for signs that the band has “made it," but growth has been steady, without landmark events.