Comment of the Day

Reader: What Halftime Show Were Y'All Watching, Exactly?

"There will never be a better halftime show than the one Price delivered in Super Bowl XLI."
February 18, 2024
Were you bowled over by Usher?
Were you bowled over by Usher? Bellamy Brewster
"It was agreed upon before the show was over: Usher's halftime performance was one of the best — if not the best — in Super Bowl history," declared Culture Editor Emily Ferguson, before adding, "aside from Prince, obviously."

Those eager to see Usher in person after his February 11 show won't have to wait long: The heartthrob, who released his album Coming Home the same day as the Super Bowl, is taking off on tour this summer. Usher will be at Ball Arena September 17-18, and tickets went on sale Monday.

Some incredibly misguided people had their doubts when the multi-platinum, eight-time Grammy winner was announced as the halftime artist for America's biggest football event, even though he was coming off a sold-out Las Vegas residency. But according to Ferguson, Usher proved himself a true R&B icon.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Usher review, though, some readers rated the performance (not to mention Ferguson's piece) a fumble. Says Carolyn:
OMG, it was horrible. Terrible sound, absent any artistic direction; a mess! Did AI write this uninformed drivel? Or perhaps the writer has only seen last last three Super Bowl halftimes?
Adds Brian:
...what halftime show were y'all watching, exactly?
Notes Jamie:
It certainly had the most roller skates.
Offers Rebecca:
Liked it, very entertaining. But nobody will ever top His Royal Badness.
Responds Dave:
No, it couldn't. There will never be a better halftime show than the one Price delivered in Super Bowl XLI. It's incontrovertible truth. It's objective fact. It's science. It's blasphemy to even *suggest* another halftime show could be as good, let alone better.
Adds Christopher:
I kinda thought it was close to the worst I've seen in a while but, hey, to each their own.
Replies Ciara:
I wanted more Alicia Keys, Lil’ Jon and Ludacris!
Says Gene:
It was okay. Being a Gen-Xer and listening to Usher back in the day, I knew it was pretty much a rerun of his previous hits. This just shows how today's music is trash. That they can't find or get today's age artists.
And Glen concludes:
It was absurd and felt like a parody of the discordant excess of soulless, overproduced halftime shows. It was ridiculous.
Did you catch Usher's performance? What did you think of the show? Of Emily Ferguson's review? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
