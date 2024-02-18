Reader: What Halftime Show Were Y'All Watching, Exactly?

Those eager to see Usher in person after his February 11 show won't have to wait long: The heartthrob, who released his album Coming Home the same day as the Super Bowl, is taking off on tour this summer. Usher will be at Ball Arena September 17-18, and tickets went on sale Monday.
Some incredibly misguided people had their doubts when the multi-platinum, eight-time Grammy winner was announced as the halftime artist for America's biggest football event, even though he was coming off a sold-out Las Vegas residency. But according to Ferguson, Usher proved himself a true R&B icon.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Usher review, though, some readers rated the performance (not to mention Ferguson's piece) a fumble. Says Carolyn:
OMG, it was horrible. Terrible sound, absent any artistic direction; a mess! Did AI write this uninformed drivel? Or perhaps the writer has only seen last last three Super Bowl halftimes?Adds Brian:
...what halftime show were y'all watching, exactly?Notes Jamie:
It certainly had the most roller skates.Offers Rebecca:
Liked it, very entertaining. But nobody will ever top His Royal Badness.Responds Dave:
No, it couldn't. There will never be a better halftime show than the one Price delivered in Super Bowl XLI. It's incontrovertible truth. It's objective fact. It's science. It's blasphemy to even *suggest* another halftime show could be as good, let alone better.Adds Christopher:
I kinda thought it was close to the worst I've seen in a while but, hey, to each their own.Replies Ciara:
I wanted more Alicia Keys, Lil’ Jon and Ludacris!Says Gene:
It was okay. Being a Gen-Xer and listening to Usher back in the day, I knew it was pretty much a rerun of his previous hits. This just shows how today's music is trash. That they can't find or get today's age artists.And Glen concludes:
It was absurd and felt like a parody of the discordant excess of soulless, overproduced halftime shows. It was ridiculous.Did you catch Usher's performance? What did you think of the show? Of Emily Ferguson's review? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].