Pavement, War on Drugs and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a big night for indie lovers on Monday, when Pavement plays the Paramount and The War on Drugs swings by Red Rocks.
On Tuesday, Australian trip-hopper Chet Faker will be at the Summit, and Chvrches will play the Mission Ballroom.
On Wednesday, Of Montreal brings its psychedelic indie pop to the Gothic, and The Gaslight Anthem rocks the Fillmore. Jon Cleary brings rhythm and blues to Ophelia's on Thursday.
Pavement
Monday, September 19, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$39.95-$125
If you look up "indie rock" in the dictionary, there should just be a picture of Pavement. The band, which disbanded acrimoniously in 1999 after releasing Terror Twilight, its fifth album, reissued a special edition of the album this year and is currently on a reunion tour.
The War on Drugs
Monday, September 19, 9 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$79
The War on Drugs went through three years, seven recording studios and numerous remixes and revisions before releasing its fifth record, I Don't Live Here Anymore, to critical acclaim. Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays opens the evening.
Chet Faker
Tuesday, September 20, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$35
Chet Faker sings soul-inspired vocals delivered over downtempo and trip-hop instrumentals. Adi Oasis and Thunder Jackson open.
CHVRCHES
Tuesday, September 20, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$44.95-$99
This Scottish pop outfit broke out in 2012 with the single "Lies," and is known for pulsating electronic and dance elements in its sound. The band released its fourth album, Screen Violence, last year.
Marcus Mumford
Tuesday, September 20, 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$39.50-$99.50
Marcus Mumford, best known for fronting Mumford & Sons, released his solo debut, Self-Titled, on September 16. The record includes appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Monica Martin. Singer Danielle Ponder opens both shows.
Of Montreal
Wednesday, September 21, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$20
Of Montreal plays a weird brand of psychedelic-infused indie pop. The band is part of the Elephant 6 Collective, a loose group of bands that include Denver acts Apples in Stereo and the Minders. Locate S,1 and Duck Turnstone open.
The Gaslight Anthem
Wednesday, September 21, 8 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.75-$59.75
The New Jersey punk-rock outfit went on a long hiatus in 2015 but has returned this year and told fans in March that a new album is on the way. Tigers Jaw opens.
Jon Cleary
Thursday, September 22, 8 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$22-$28
Jon Cleary has shared the stage with Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, B.B. King, Ryan Adams and Eric Burdon. He's appearing at Ophelia's solo on the piano for an evening of funk and rhythm and blues.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.