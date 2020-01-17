 
Cheap Perfume headlines Punk Against Trump Friday at the Marquis Theater.EXPAND
Cheap Perfume headlines Punk Against Trump Friday at the Marquis Theater.
Kate Rose

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 17, 2020 | 5:55am
It's a busy weekend for country fans, with Casey Donahew at the Mission Ballroom, Craig Morgan at the Grizzly Rose, Shooter Jennings at the Bluebird Theater and two nights of the Drive-By Truckers at the Gothic Theatre. Also on tap this weekend are Fruition and the California Honeydrops at the Mission, Mandolin Orange with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, three nights of Murder by Death at the Stanley Hotel, and Punk Against Trump at the Marquis, with Cheap Perfume headlining, and the Still Tide's album release at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Fruition and the California Honeydrops
$29.50-$35, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Mandolin Orange and the Colorado Symphony
$25-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Heilung
$39.50-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Buku
$22-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Drive-By Truckers (also January 18)
$33.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Booka Shade
9 p.m., The Church

Who's Bad (also January 18)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Howie Day (also January 18)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Still Tide
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Kiltro and Oxeye Daisy
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Harriet Tubman (also January 18)
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Murder by Death (also January 18 and 19)
$50, 9 p.m., The Stanley Hotel

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Casey Donahew
$27.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Craig Morgan
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Hairball
$29.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Super Diamond
$26.75-$30, Ogden Theatre

Ilan Bluestone
$19.75-$23.75, 8 p.m., Summit

Maddie O'Neal and Nobide
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

4th Annual Punk Against Trump
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Little Creatures (Talking Heads tribute) and Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$15, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Supersuckers
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Shooter Jennings
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Joe Robinson
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Sammy Mayfield
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Hashtones
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

