The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a busy weekend for country fans, with Casey Donahew at the Mission Ballroom, Craig Morgan at the Grizzly Rose, Shooter Jennings at the Bluebird Theater and two nights of the Drive-By Truckers at the Gothic Theatre. Also on tap this weekend are Fruition and the California Honeydrops at the Mission, Mandolin Orange with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, three nights of Murder by Death at the Stanley Hotel, and Punk Against Trump at the Marquis, with Cheap Perfume headlining, and the Still Tide's album release at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
Fruition and the California Honeydrops
$29.50-$35, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Mandolin Orange and the Colorado Symphony
$25-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Heilung
$39.50-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Buku
$22-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Drive-By Truckers (also January 18)
$33.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Booka Shade
9 p.m., The Church
Who's Bad (also January 18)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Howie Day (also January 18)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Still Tide
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Kiltro and Oxeye Daisy
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Harriet Tubman (also January 18)
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Murder by Death (also January 18 and 19)
$50, 9 p.m., The Stanley Hotel
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
Casey Donahew
$27.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Craig Morgan
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Hairball
$29.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Super Diamond
$26.75-$30, Ogden Theatre
Ilan Bluestone
$19.75-$23.75, 8 p.m., Summit
Maddie O'Neal and Nobide
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
4th Annual Punk Against Trump
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Little Creatures (Talking Heads tribute) and Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits tribute)
$15, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Supersuckers
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
Shooter Jennings
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Joe Robinson
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Sammy Mayfield
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Hashtones
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
