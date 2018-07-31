 


How Denver's Latin Ska Band Roka Hueka Began Writing Its Own History
Karl Christian Krumpholz

July 31, 2018
AA

Andrew Gonzalez: “We arrived early, which gave us time to set up the stage — literally. Yes, we hung lights, relocated huge speakers. We didn’t sign anything saying we could, but we did it anyway. At 9 p.m., the first band started. At 10 p.m., 11 p.m., 12 p.m., that first band was still going. ‘Well,’ I thought, ‘I guess we’ll play soon.’ 

“Finally at 12:45 a.m., the owner of the bar announced it was our turn. It was time to show everybody what Roka Hueka was all about! The place exploded. A mosh pit formed in the center of the dance floor. Beer was everywhere. People danced, feeling our Latin ska. After more than an hour of music — which was only eight songs into our repertoire — the beginning of Roka Hueka was written, and we’re still writing our history!”

Roka Hueka will play at Levitt Pavilion on Friday, August 31.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

