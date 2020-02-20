The Weeknd Returns to Denver

The Weeknd, gearing up for the release of his new album, After Hours, just announced a 57-date world tour.

Known for his stunning production design and swoon-inducing live shows, the Weeknd will return to the Pepsi Center on Monday, July 27. Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver will open.

American Express card members will have early access to tickets, from 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, to 10 p.m. Thursday, February 27.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28. Tickets will be available at the Live Nation and Pepsi Center websites.

