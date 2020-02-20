 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The Weeknd just announced a massive world tour.EXPAND
The Weeknd just announced a massive world tour.
Aaron Thackeray

The Weeknd Returns to Denver

Kyle Harris | February 20, 2020 | 12:00pm
AA

The Weeknd, gearing up for the release of his new album, After Hours, just announced a 57-date world tour.

Known for his stunning production design and swoon-inducing live shows, the Weeknd will return to the Pepsi Center on Monday, July 27. Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver will open.

American Express card members will have early access to tickets, from 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, to 10 p.m. Thursday, February 27.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28. Tickets will be available at the Live Nation and Pepsi Center websites.

Listen to The Weekend and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

