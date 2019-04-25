 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4

Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week With $20 Tickets

Westword Staff | April 25, 2019 | 10:41am
AA

Looking for a deal?

Live Nation just announced its fifth annual National Concert Week, in which fans can get $20 tickets to 2,800 concerts.

The roster of 600 artists — many of whom regularly cost hundreds to see — is impressive, spanning country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop and comedy acts playing at venues including the Fillmore Auditorium, Pepsi Center, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Levitt Pavilion Denver.

Florida Georgia Line, Vampire Weekend, KISS, Mary J. Blige with Nas, and Florence + the Machine are among the 600 top-dollar artists you can see for a Jackson.

Here's a rundown of some of the acts participating in National Concert Week:

Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week With $20 Tickets
Live Nation

The deal runs from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, through 1:59 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

During that week, fans can get the $20 tickets at NCW.LiveNation.com.

For more information, go to the Live Nation website

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >