Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week With $20 Tickets

Looking for a deal?



Live Nation just announced its fifth annual National Concert Week, in which fans can get $20 tickets to 2,800 concerts.

The roster of 600 artists — many of whom regularly cost hundreds to see — is impressive, spanning country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop and comedy acts playing at venues including the Fillmore Auditorium, Pepsi Center, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Levitt Pavilion Denver.

Florida Georgia Line, Vampire Weekend, KISS, Mary J. Blige with Nas, and Florence + the Machine are among the 600 top-dollar artists you can see for a Jackson.

Here's a rundown of some of the acts participating in National Concert Week:

Live Nation

The deal runs from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, through 1:59 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

During that week, fans can get the $20 tickets at NCW.LiveNation.com.

For more information, go to the Live Nation website.