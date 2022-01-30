Reader: The Music of El Chapultepec Can't Die

"My American dream — dreaming all my life to bring beautiful venues to Denver — it's over," says Valentes Corleons, who until recently was the operator of Beta Event Center and Cabin Tap House, two clubs in the 1900 block of Blake Street.
Corleons, whose legal name is Hussam Kayali, is now effectively out of the nightlife business in Denver. Beta no longer has a liquor license, and Corleons says he will get out of his lease for the venue as soon as the longtime landlord of 1909 Blake, Colman Kahn, sells the property. Corleons has already sold the Cabin Tap House building at 1919 Blake that he bought last summer for $2.5 million.
Oh, and one more piece of news: Corleons, who had planned to turn the former El Chapultepec jazz club at 1962 Market Street into a new venue named Cantina, has returned the keys of the building to its landlord, Shames Makovsky real estate, which bought it after longtime El Chapultepec owner Jerry Krantz died a decade ago.
His dream was a nightmare for others. Wise up, dude.Adds Chan:
"The city thinks I'm a bad guy, and they hate me so much. It breaks my heart that they never got to know me and listen to what I've been through, see my side."Suggests Virginia:
This isn't dating, dude. Turns out that when you run an establishment and it becomes a magnet for drugs and crime, officials will use their legal means to shut you out. You have to play by someone's rules, not put your fantasies before everyone else.
I'm sure that somewhere in America some small town is desperate enough to want a person like Corleons to run a bar there. He could even change his name again.Responds Tyler:
Funny, the City of Denver thinks closing those places are going to stop LoDo crime. Denver is becoming a major city and every major city has crime. Get used to it. He’s better off going elsewhere and making a killing in markets that understand that. The city will turn Beta into a Chuck E. Cheese or somethingNotes Tyler:
The LoDo club scene has been a constant stream of literal flashing lights for the past twenty years: the emergency kind. I can empathize with this guy as a business owner, but cannot forgive his lack of taste. The thought of him doing anything in the 'Pec space makes me sick. I know it’s long gone, but that was one of the most amazing jazz clubs in the country for nearly fifty years. And after defiling the spot that was Falling Rock for an incredible 25 years, this guy can see himself off.Adds John:
Anyone who ever used the men's (and I'm assuming, women's) restrooms at El Chapultepec aren't surprised there were permitting issues.Megan:
Where best to hear the music, though? The music can't die.
This article is almost word for word from part of an article you published a few days ago. Please stop giving this guy press.
Although the family that ran El Chapultepec is out of the business, there's now a chance for another live-music venue to go into the space at 1942 Market Street. What would you like to see in the space? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]