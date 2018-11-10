Reader: Republicans, We Told You We Would Vote You Out

The "blue wave" might not have washed over all the United States, but it certainly flooded Colorado, where Democrats now control the legislature and governor's mansion. Not surprisingly, the Republican watch party on Election Day, November 6, was anything but festive (and sort of weird), which our dispatch from the evening pointed out.

Undoubtedly still burned by the outcome in 2016, some readers lashed out at the state GOP and commended the Democratic Party for its victories.

David says:



YOU LOST. GET OVER IT.



Joe argues:



Elections have consequences.



But Richard responds:



Time for tax-and-spend Polis.



Gregory asserts:



Time to regroup and dump the Trump. And stop kowtowing to the evangelicals and racists and Nationalists and anti-immigrationists and big oil, and, well, time to change your basic platforms and think about country first instead of party first.

Drilling down into all the votes, Adrell concludes:



The #WhiteTears here are savory and delicious. And as much as I relish in them, I am reminded that 500,000 Coloradans think prison slavery or slavery of any kind is a-OK. And Coloradans think that drilling for oil near homes and schools won't have an environmental impact. May they be the first affected.



The election-night party of wounded pride for Republicans began with the Pledge of Allegiance, reported Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, our reporter at the Republican gathering. For the political party whose president demands that NFL players stand for the flag, there wasn't one to be found at this party, so someone pulled up a picture of one on an iPhone. A Trump-mask-wearing man with a flag appeared later, but it was too late.

Not long after the pledge, results started rolling in, and they didn't look pretty. Governor and treasurer went to the Democrats. Later in the evening, Secretary of State Wayne Williams delivered his concession speech after losing to Democratic challenger Jena Griswold.

Attorney general candidate George Brauchler told the audience that his race was too close to call that night. Joking that guests would have to be there all night, Brauchler said, "I’ve been told there will be an open bar paid for by the Colorado Sun." Hours later, local Denver TV stations declared Democratic candidate Phil Weiser the winner. It was unclear if the Sun would be paying for the drinks at the cash bar.

What do you think of the Dem sweep in Colorado?