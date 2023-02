Reader: Xcel, Go Blow Your Smoke Up Someone Else's Backside

Xcel has a gun to everyone's head in Colorado, and there's nothing anyone can do about it.



After a week in which Coloradans roasted the Public Utilities Commission for failing to protect them from high natural gas costs and huge bill increases, Governor Jared Polis announced directives that he was issuing to the PUC, the Colorado Energy Office and utility companies themselves to take action to lower those bills.“We have the tools we need to protect Coloradans and reduce costs, and it's time to act,” Polis said at a February 6 press conference. “We want to make sure that all utilities are continuing to be increasingly accountable to ratepayers, and we want to work with all of our energy providers and the state and the federal government to provide relief and reduce rates for both gas bills and electric bills as quickly as possible.”Is this all too little, too late? Judging from comments on the Westword Facebook posts reporting Polis's directives and the recent PUC hearings , consumers are still plenty hot. Says ATM:Says Keith:Adds Nizz:Wonders Simas:Responds Diane:Suggests Bryan:Offers Norm:Concludes Melody:How big are your utility bills? What do you think Governor Jared Polis should do? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]