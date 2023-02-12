Support Us

Reader: Xcel, Go Blow Your Smoke Up Someone Else's Backside

February 12, 2023 8:12AM

Getty Images
After a week in which Coloradans roasted the Public Utilities Commission for failing to protect them from high natural gas costs and huge bill increases, Governor Jared Polis announced directives that he was issuing to the PUC, the Colorado Energy Office and utility companies themselves to take action to lower those bills.

“We have the tools we need to protect Coloradans and reduce costs, and it's time to act,” Polis said at a February 6 press conference. “We want to make sure that all utilities are continuing to be increasingly accountable to ratepayers, and we want to work with all of our energy providers and the state and the federal government to provide relief and reduce rates for both gas bills and electric bills as quickly as possible.”

Is this all too little, too late? Judging from comments on the Westword Facebook posts reporting Polis's directives and the recent PUC hearings, consumers are still plenty hot. Says ATM:
Xcel has a gun to everyone's head in Colorado, and there's nothing anyone can do about it.
Says Keith:
Ten thousand tiny violins for Xcel. You can't blame the increase on natural gas prices while simultaneously recording record profits. Go blow your smoke up someone else's backside, Xcel.
Adds Nizz:
Only $1.74 billion in profits in 2022. Xcel needs another rate increase or three.
Wonders  Simas:
Why are we paying for Texas’ storm and its unprepared grid?
Responds Diane:
Because of the obscene amount of profit, in the billions, of profits they just posted. It's just another legal monopoly. They don't care so what are you going to do? Pay the bill or freeze. The people's only options...
Suggests Bryan:
Get rid of all the stupid fees that are added on to the gas and electric bills.
Offers Norm:
The Colorado PUC and Xcel Energy are in bed together, and the PUC does whatever Xcel Energy tells them to to do!
Concludes Melody:
The PUC needs a name change to reflect its true mission. I suggest 'Xcel Rubber Stamp Commission.' It's either that or put the public back into the Public Utilities Commission! Those commissioners don't seem to know who they're supposed to be." 
How big are your utility bills? What do you think Governor Jared Polis should do? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
