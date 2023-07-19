Navigation
Denver7 News Anchor Bayan Wang Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case, Asks for Jury Trial

The ABC affiliate journalist was charged with assault for allegedly punching his wife in the head during a dispute over their dog.
July 19, 2023
Bayan Wang, 31, has been taken off the air indefinitely by Denver7 following his arrest.
Denver7 News weekend evening anchor Bayan Wang is taking his domestic violence case to trial — filing a not guilty plea in Denver County Court on July 18 for allegedly punching his wife on the side of her head.

Wang, 31, is facing a charge of assault and has been taken off the air indefinitely for the July 3 incident, which unfolded during a dispute over the couple's dog, according to his arrest affidavit.

The KMGH anchor donned a suit and tie for his appearance at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse — the tie was the iconic Channel 7 blue — when he went before Judge Frances E. Simonet with his lawyer, Todd Narum, of Peak Legal Services LLC, to request a trial by jury.

In Colorado, alleged domestic violence offenders are automatically slapped with an order of protection on behalf of the victim. In many cases, though, the terms of the protection order and "no contact" clause are altered to allow couples to live together and communicate, should both parties ask for it.

In court on July 18, Assistant City Attorney William Langford noted that Wang's wife wanted to drop the protection order's no-contact clause and would be confirming this virtually in court. "Yes, please," she told Simonet, when asked if she was okay with the decision.

Wang was also able to avoid travel restrictions that typically get placed on people with pending assault cases who are out on bond, with his wife giving the court permission to let him travel out of state to see family.

"I have nothing against that," she said.

Requirements of Wang's protection order include not harassing or threatening his wife, not being in possession of a firearm, and no drinking of alcohol or using drugs. He's due back in court on September 7 for a disposition hearing and reset date, at which he will have one more chance to say whether he wants to enter into a plea agreement — withdrawing his not-guilty plea in the process — or to ask for a continuance.

The city can also choose to drop the case, according to the Denver County Court clerk's office.
A photo composite of Bayan Wang's mugshot with a picture of him sitting in as the weekend evening anchor of Denver7.
Wang was arrested on July 3 by Denver police and charged with assault.
Denver Police Department/Twitter
If nothing changes and Wang chooses to face a jury, he will be asked to appear at a September 22 pre-trial hearing and then again on September 27 to move forward with his trial. In previous statements to Westword, his wife has claimed he's innocent.

"This situation was a very unfortunate misunderstanding," she said in an Instagram direct message. "I love my husband very much. ... Please clarify that I am planning on reconciling at a later time. ... He's innocent, which is why I am planning on reconciling with him."

Wang's wife added, "I work with domestic violence victims, and I believe in advocating for individuals in these situations. This situation was simply not that."

Wang, who also serves as a weekday reporter for Denver7, is accused of striking his wife with a closed fist on the left side of her head — "causing pain" and bruising, according to police — during an argument over their dog, Cedar. The alleged incident happened at their apartment on West Alameda Avenue, according to cops.

"Upon arrival, Officer Ryan and myself contacted the victim...who was parked in a parking lot and crying upon first contact," says Denver Police Department Officer Jordy Aranda in the affidavit. "[Wang's wife] related that she has been in a relationship with the defendant...[and] stated she has been having a fall out with Bayan for a while now and Bayan told her to move out of the apartment."

According to the DPD, Wang's wife arrived at their apartment the night of Monday, July 3, and noticed that he wasn't there, so she started packing up her things to leave. Wang returned home, and an argument broke out over which one of them would be keeping Cedar.

"[Wang's wife] stated that Bayan had the dog and when she went to go for the dog, Bayan punched her with a closed fist on the left side of her head causing pain," Aranda reports. "I was able to observe fresh bruising to left side of her head."

Wang was contacted by police at the apartment and taken into custody without incident before being charged with assault. After his court appearance, both Wang and his attorney declined to comment to Westword.

Wang and his wife have been married since 2019, according to his Denver7 bio. He joined Denver7 in June 2021 and was previously an anchor and reporter for KERO-TV in Bakersfield, California, as well as 12 News in Phoenix, Arizona.

Denver7 confirmed on July 11 that Wang had been taken off the air indefinitely, but declined to discuss his case and employment status. "We are aware of the situation," said the ABC affiliate. "We can confirm that Bayan has not been on the air. ... Other than that, we don't comment about personnel issues."

On July 19, The station told Westword that Wang is still not working because of his pending assault charge. "He is still off the air," says Denver7. 
