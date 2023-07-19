Denver7 News Anchor Bayan Wang Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case, Asks for Jury Trial





In court on July 18, Assistant City Attorney William Langford noted that Wang's wife wanted to drop the protection order's no-contact clause and would be confirming this virtually in court. "Yes, please," she told Simonet, when asked if she was okay with the decision.Wang was also able to avoid travel restrictions that typically get placed on people with pending assault cases who are out on bond, with his wife giving the court permission to let him travel out of state to see family."I have nothing against that," she said.Requirements of Wang's protection order include not harassing or threatening his wife, not being in possession of a firearm, and no drinking of alcohol or using drugs. He's due back in court on September 7 for a disposition hearing and reset date, at which he will have one more chance to say whether he wants to enter into a plea agreement — withdrawing his not-guilty plea in the process — or to ask for a continuance.The city can also choose to drop the case, according to the Denver County Court clerk's office.If nothing changes and Wang chooses to face a jury, he will be asked to appear at a September 22 pre-trial hearing and then again on September 27 to move forward with his trial. In previous statements to, his wife has claimed he's innocent."This situation was a very unfortunate misunderstanding," she said in an Instagram direct message. "I love my husband very much. ... Please clarify that I am planning on reconciling at a later time. ... He's innocent, which is why I am planning on reconciling with him."Wang's wife added, "I work with domestic violence victims , and I believe in advocating for individuals in these situations. This situation was simply not that."

In Colorado, alleged domestic violence offenders are automatically slapped with an order of protection on behalf of the victim. In many cases, though, the terms of the protection order and "no contact" clause are altered to allow couples to live together and communicate, should both parties ask for it.