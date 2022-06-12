Reader: Walmart Store Greeter Will Be the New Broncos Mascot

But in their comments on the Westword Facebook account, some fans throw a flag on the play. Says Dorothy:
Maybe pay your workers a decent living wage and start treating them and their families with some respect instead of blowing money on a football team…Offers Chan:
So they'll have a total of three workers checking tickets, causing hours-long delays getting into the stadium.Adds Jeff:
Invesco Empower Field at Mile High Walmart has such a nice ring to it.Suggests Don:
That rollback smile is going to be the new logo! Say goodbye to the Bronco.Notes Andy:
Walmart store greeter will be the new mascot.Says Phillip:
A dude who doesn’t believe in unions is about to buy a professional sports team that is unionized. The irony. I guess unions don’t matter when the people are already rich.But Paul counters:
Multiple coaches, bad QB choices...and why are you thinking this ownership is a bad thing? This is all good for the team, and as long as he lets George Paton run the football side, we are good.And Daniel concludes:
He has $5 bil in his Christmas account...no $ issues..He's the best owner for the Broncos.