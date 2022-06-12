Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Walmart Store Greeter Will Be the New Broncos Mascot

June 12, 2022 5:59AM

Rob Walton, Walmart heir and new owner of the Broncos.
Rob Walton, Walmart heir and new owner of the Broncos. walmart.com
This week, the Denver Broncos confirmed that Rob Walton is the new owner of the Denver Broncos, thanks to a record-breaking bid of $4.65 billion — by far the most ever for an NFL franchise. But Walton has plenty of money left: Son of Sam Walton, he's an heir to the Walmart fortune, with a net worth estimated at $70 million, as well as kids in the Denver area and a son-in-law interested in the team, too.

But in their comments on the Westword Facebook account, some fans throw a flag on the play. Says Dorothy:
Maybe pay your workers a decent living wage and start treating them and their families with some respect instead of blowing money on a football team…
Offers Chan:
So they'll have a total of three workers checking tickets, causing hours-long delays getting into the stadium.
Adds Jeff:
Invesco Empower Field at Mile High Walmart has such a nice ring to it.
Suggests Don:
That rollback smile is going to be the new logo! Say goodbye to the Bronco.
Notes  Andy:
Walmart store greeter will be the new mascot.
Says Phillip:
A dude who doesn’t believe in unions is about to buy a professional sports team that is unionized. The irony. I guess unions don’t matter when the people are already rich.
But Paul counters:
Multiple coaches, bad QB choices...and why are you thinking this ownership is a bad thing? This is all good for the team, and as long as he lets George Paton run the football side, we are good.
And Daniel concludes: 
He has $5 bil in his Christmas account...no $ issues..He's the best owner for the Broncos.
What do you think of Rob Walton purchasing the Denver Broncos? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation