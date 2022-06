Reader: Walmart Store Greeter Will Be the New Broncos Mascot

Maybe pay your workers a decent living wage and start treating them and their families with some respect instead of blowing money on a football team…



So they'll have a total of three workers checking tickets, causing hours-long delays getting into the stadium.



Invesco Empower Field at Mile High Walmart has such a nice ring to it.



That rollback smile is going to be the new logo! Say goodbye to the Bronco.



Walmart store greeter will be the new mascot.



A dude who doesn’t believe in unions is about to buy a professional sports team that is unionized. The irony. I guess unions don’t matter when the people are already rich.

Multiple coaches, bad QB choices...and why are you thinking this ownership is a bad thing? This is all good for the team, and as long as he lets George Paton run the football side, we are good.



He has $5 bil in his Christmas account...no $ issues..He's the best owner for the Broncos.

This week, the Denver Broncos confirmed that Rob Walton is the new owner of the Denver Broncos, thanks to a record-breaking bid of $4.65 billion — by far the most ever for an NFL franchise. But Walton has plenty of money left: Son of Sam Walton, he's an heir to the Walmart fortune, with a net worth estimated at $70 million, as well as kids in the Denver area and a son-in-law interested in the team, too.But in their comments on the Westword Facebook account , some fans throw a flag on the play. Says Dorothy:Offers Chan:Adds Jeff:Suggests Don:Notes Andy:Says Phillip:But Paul counters:And Daniel concludes: