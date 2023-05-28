Navigation
Comment of the Day

Reader: Tell Stan Kroenke to Let Us Watch the Nuggets on TV

May 28, 2023 9:50AM

The Denver Nuggets are four wins away from their first NBA championship in franchise history. Denver Nuggets/Twitter
Stan Kroenke is on a roll. The billionaire businessman and sports mogul has seen three of his professional teams — the Los Angeles Rams, the Colorado Mammoth and the Colorado Avalanche — take home titles in their respective sports leagues over the past year and a half. Now it's the Denver Nuggets' turn to try to give the Walton family in-law some championship hardware as the team heads to the NBA Finals on June 1 following an epic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We’ve got a chance — and I’m going to quote Nikola Jokic here — to do something nice," Kroenke told the Denver Post after watching his team nab the franchise's first-ever Western Conference championship over LeBron and Co.

With three recent championships in his rearview and a chance at making more history ahead, we asked whether it's time to start asking this question: Is Stan Kroenke the best owner in sports right now?

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers share plenty of thoughts on that subject. Says Alan:
No, but it would make him a lot cooler.
Responds Matt:
Still can’t watch local sports in our city but yet “best owner in sports”? Far stretch.
Adds Frank:
Tell the greedy bastard to let us watch them on TV.
Comments Chris:
Who cares about the Richie Rich owner? Go, Nugs.
Suggests Sean:
He should try to buy the Rockies.

Concludes Teal:
What a bootlicking article. Jesus, is this really where y’all are at, Westword
What do you think of Stan Kroenke as a sports team owner? As a businessman? Post your thoughts in a comment, or send them to [email protected]
