Reader: Tell Stan Kroenke to Let Us Watch the Nuggets on TV

No, but it would make him a lot cooler.



Still can’t watch local sports in our city but yet “best owner in sports”? Far stretch.

Tell the greedy bastard to let us watch them on TV.

Who cares about the Richie Rich owner? Go, Nugs.



He should try to buy the Rockies.



What a bootlicking article. Jesus, is this really where y’all are at, Westword?

Stan Kroenke is on a roll. The billionaire businessman and sports mogul has seen three of his professional teams — the Los Angeles Rams, the Colorado Mammoth and the Colorado Avalanche — take home titles in their respective sports leagues over the past year and a half. Now it's the Denver Nuggets' turn to try to give the Walton family in-law some championship hardware as the team heads to the NBA Finals on June 1 following an epic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.“We’ve got a chance — and I’m going to quote Nikola Jokic here — to do something nice," Kroenke told theafter watching his team nab the franchise's first-ever Western Conference championship over LeBron and Co.With three recent championships in his rearview and a chance at making more history ahead, we asked whether it's time to start asking this question: Is Stan Kroenke the best owner in sports right now In their comments on the Westword Facebook post , readers share plenty of thoughts on that subject. Says Alan:Responds Matt:Adds Frank:Comments Chris:Suggests Sean:Concludes Teal:What do you think of Stan Kroenke as a sports team owner? As a businessman? Post your thoughts in a comment, or send them to [email protected]