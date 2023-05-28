Reader: Tell Stan Kroenke to Let Us Watch the Nuggets on TV

“We’ve got a chance — and I’m going to quote Nikola Jokic here — to do something nice," Kroenke told the Denver Post after watching his team nab the franchise's first-ever Western Conference championship over LeBron and Co.
With three recent championships in his rearview and a chance at making more history ahead, we asked whether it's time to start asking this question: Is Stan Kroenke the best owner in sports right now?
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers share plenty of thoughts on that subject. Says Alan:
No, but it would make him a lot cooler.Responds Matt:
Still can’t watch local sports in our city but yet “best owner in sports”? Far stretch.Adds Frank:
Tell the greedy bastard to let us watch them on TV.Comments Chris:
Who cares about the Richie Rich owner? Go, Nugs.Suggests Sean:
He should try to buy the Rockies.
Concludes Teal:
What a bootlicking article. Jesus, is this really where y'all are at, Westword?