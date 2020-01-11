Reader: Denver Is a City Full of Tourists

We kick off every new year with a slew of resolutions for a variety of people and places in Denver, from RTD to local politicos to neighborhoods. The latter, in particular, seemed to stir opinions, mostly from people who think Denver is simply not what it used to be.

Here's what a few of them have to say:

Says Nick:



Do what any other city did when it had a large influx of people: Welcome them and create a new, wonderful city. No city ever stays the same, yet natives in Colorado and Texas especially think they have something to protect.



Notes Jack:



I moved to Denver in 1982. The influx of people (for the most part) has brought diversity and gentrification to the entire metro area. Humans have an impact on their environment, whether it's a car, a house, a road, a grocery store. The fabric of our culture is fluid.

Argues Adam:



NIMBYs gonna nimb.



Explains Peter:



The “fabric of the culture” of Denver is long gone. It’s just a bunch of stupid ass transplants now that have no clue about anything to do with Denver. It’s a city full of tourists.



Denver is a composite of neighborhoods, small enclaves of citizens connected by boundary streets (Five Points) or notable geographic centers (Wash Park) or, at times, design (Stapleton and similar suburbs). They can carry the names of developers and developments from years past and boast both historic designation and import. They are the body parts of the living Mile High City…and, as with any physical form, time will take its toll.

Yes, Denver is changing, and not always in the ways that longtime residents would prefer. It’s not just about change, though that’s part of it. It’s also about gentrification. It’s also about loss. And in the end, it’s got to be about balance and understanding. Denver shows no signs of growth abatement, so the question becomes: How can we preserve the fabric of Denver culture, even as it reinvents itself…over and over again?

