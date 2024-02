Reader: Anything Would Be Better Than the Denver Airport's Old Security Screening

My husband says it's legit, a game-changer and the best experience he's had at DIA in twelve years.

Went through yesterday. It wasn't quicker at all, and one line had to shut down due to bags being caught inside the new, fancy machine.

The new scanning machines are slow as dirt.



Anything would be better than DIA's old security screening system.



Wasn’t anyone when we went through on Wednesday morning. It took longer to walk over to the entrance. Will have to start parking in the West garage.



Went through the new West TSA PreCheck this morning. Took forty minutes. Not impressed at all.



Walk to the bridge, I've walked right up with no one there, literally less than a minute. Took longer to get my shoes off, and then the most it's ever taken is like 25 minutes. Plus, you get some exercise.

On February 6, the new West Security facility officially opened at Denver International Airport . Our reporter went through the day before during the soft opening, and says that she really flew through. "It was certainly a far cry from my many previous experiences with DIA security, where I've collectively spent hours of my life shuffling through a squalid maze of dispirited travelers," she shared.But in comments on the Westword Facebook page post of our DIA security story , reviews are mixed. Says Lori:Reports Ronda:Adds Tom:Responds Tracy:Notes Wendi:Counters Dave:And Kelsey advises:An added bonus of using the bridge (as long as your plane is leaving from the A concourse): You don't need to take the trains, which will be down for six nights starting Tuesday while adjustments are made in order to accommodate new cars coming this summer.