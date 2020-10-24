 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Comment of the Day |

Readers: A Golf Club for Park Hill? Or Maybe a Goth Club?

Westword Staff | October 24, 2020 | 9:07am
What would you like to see here?
Anthony Camera
AA

Denver will soon initiate a small-area planning process for the 155-acre property that includes the now-closed Park Hill Golf Club, and the developer that bought the land has agreed to participate.

“I want to reaffirm our commitment to honestly listening to the people who will bring this project to life and to a transparent and equitable dialogue," says Kenneth Ho, the project lead at Westside Investment Partners, in a statement announcing the agreement. “We recognize that there is a higher bar for community benefits on this site, and we are committed to ensuring that the end result of this project reflects the values and needs of the community.”

Westside has brought on the Holleran consulting group to work on the project and collect community input. But in the meantime, readers were more than willing to share their suggestions for what they'd like to see there in comments on our Facebook post of the Park Hill news. Says Merle:

 I'd like to see a golf course.

Adds Benny: 

A fucking golf course.

Counters Leon:

Not a golf course that sits empty the majority of the year. Not to mention the amount of water that's wasted keeping the grass perfect.

Replies Jason:

Fuck golf courses. I would like a disc golf course, please. Only needs about an acre per hole. That still leaves over 130 acres.

And Michelle suggests:

A goth club.

Nick took it in another direction:

Micro apartments and upscale shopping! More breweries! Boutique weed stores! ????????

Adds Cody:

Don’t forget the amazon book stores????

And a serious suggestion from Richard:

Low-income housing and a large public park for all to enjoy.

What would you like to see done with the Park Hill Golf Club property? Post a comment or email your suggestions to editorial@westword.com.

