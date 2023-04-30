Reader: Westside Took a Gamble on the Park Hill Golf Course...and Lost

They say they'll return it to a functioning golf course, the only use allowed if the easement stays. But is that the only option? How about a Topgolf and other amenities? While Westside Investment Partners explores the possibilities, Denver residents and other readers share their thoughts on the Westword Facebook post of the latest news. Says Mark:
Good job, Denver. You could have had a neighborhood, but you voted for golf!Responds Daniel:
We need more golf courses. Try booking a decent tee time on a Saturday or Sunday in the Denver area. Good luck.Counters Justin:
I'd rather have basic necessities for public resources for citizens. ... Such a small portion of the population actually golfs.Replies Daniel;
I think we can accomplish both. This course allows access to a recreational sport often only accessible to people of privilege. Minorities and people of color deserve access to the sport. A new course offers plenty of benefits. Jobs, wildlife, it honors the history of the site, a new venue for weddings and recreation, and it gives new athletes access to an affordable, local option. Plus it can help maintain and even improve housing values in the area.Adds Traci:
Only a small, and I mean small, percentage was going to be so-called affordable housing. Grocery store? Maybe, maybe not. They would accept bids for a portion of the land to sell for a grocery store after the fact. Homework is a mighty tool for voting. It wasn't what is was cracked up to be by this "investment" partner. There wasn't any planning for traffic, either. With the amount of housing they were wanting, that area would've become a traffic nightmare. Planning. Forethought. Knowledge.Disputes Nadia:
If anyone actually read the plan for development, they would know that included maintaining much of it as the fourth largest park in Denver and allocating a percentage (15-20 percent if I remember correctly) as affordable housing as well as retail and a grocery store. Basically, one of the best planned neighborhoods got voted down because people didn't do their homework before voting or we just too nimby to allow a defunct golf course to change. Disappointed in this city's voters.Concludes Art:
For those who think Westside was good and just trying to build more housing, some perspective: Westside took a gamble on the land and lost: The land is worth WAY more if they were able to develop it to the extent they wanted to. They knew there would be challenges because of its current land use, but they bought the golf course anyway. They just wanted to make a $&@? ton of money on this. They were not interested in the best interest of Denver and its citizens.What would you like to see on the Park Hill Golf Course property? What do you think will wind up there? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
I understand our city needs more housing, but we don’t have a lot of vast open spaces within the city. If we want to talk about housing development/more affordable housing, let’s talk about INFILL development. There are also tons of offices around the city that could be suitable for housing. Developing one of the last pieces of untouched land in Denver is not the solution.