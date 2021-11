Reader: No Matter Who's Inside the Rocky Costume, Nuggets Games Are Still Fun

For sure. I was at game the other night and Rocky was missing shots he used to easily make.



He hasn't made any of the half-court shots while I've been there.



I knew something was off when the half-court shot was going down. It's bad. Not really involved like he was. But the Nuggets games are still fun to go to.



I can’t think of a component of going to a game I’m less concerned about than who is inside the mascot costume.



Yet I’ll take time out of my day to comment on an article about an NBA mascot...

I care about aspects of the mascot experience: if I'm attending a game with children and the mascot comes to our section, for example, I want the mascot to interact with children. I just don't care who is inside the costume.

I assume you can appreciate the distinction?

Rocky, the Denver Nuggets mascot, keeps winning awards after more than thirty years on the court, including a recent survey of 1,500 basketball fans that named him the most popular mascot in the NBA. But on social media, there's also been talk that Rocky seems different these days.