Reader: If I'd Known Polis Wears Crocs With Socks, I Would've Skipped Voting!

Yes, this is the next governor of Colorado, imitating the way his dog rolled on the lawn.

Jared Polis is Colorado's new governor — and maybe the geekiest one we've ever had. That's a compliment! We love when politicos have personalities, especially goofy ones, and Polis's election has already elevated Colorado to coolest-floor-of-the-dorm status, as recognized by James Corden.

As a Thanksgiving treat, Michael Roberts tracked down the goofiest photos on Polis's superb Twitter page, and readers were delighted by the sight of Colorado's next leader paying homage to the late Robin Williams — by dressing like him and posing for a picture in front of the Mork & Mindy house in Boulder. The photos inspired plenty of comments about Colorado's new King Dork. (And remember, that's a compliment!)